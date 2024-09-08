Stay calm, Astro Bot fans: the game's credits might be hinting towards some more DLC cameos

Astro Bot has been delighting many a player with all of its cameos and references, and it seems like a few more could be on the way.

For better or worse, Astro Bot is essentially a massive love letter to PlayStation games past, though it does feature plenty of characters that aren't exclusive to the platform (though frequently have a strong connection to). There are a ton of cameos featured in the game, from classics like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, to the more recent Sony tentpoles like God of War. And as spotted by VGC, the game's credits, there's a list of thanks to various developers like Konami and Sega, as well as more, because of their respective appearances in Astro Bot. Except oddly, there are also a few mentions of titles that don't make any kind of appearance in the game in cameo form.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For example, Ubisoft is thanked in the credits for titles like Assassin's Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, and Rayman, none of which appear in Astro Bot in any shape or form. This can also be said of other games, like recent exclusive titles like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, as well as classics like Croc and Worms. Also worth noting is that there are four bonus cameo bots you can import from Astro's Playroom, but these four have nothing to do with the aforementioned games.

As noted by VGC, there's a very strong chance these will be coming in the form of DLC, as there are plans for some from Team Asobi in the form of new challenge levels and a speedrun mode. It is always possible that these cameos were originally meant to appear in the game and were cut for unspecified reasons, but their inclusion in the credits would be a bit odd. Still, either way there is DLC coming, so an exciting prospect for those that love to 100% platformers all the same.