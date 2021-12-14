Assassin's Creed Valhalla Night and Day: How to solve the Standing Stones mystery in Fairy Glen

As you progress through Eivor's mission on the Isle of Skye in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you come to the Night and Day quest. Ahead of you in Fairy Glen is a Standing Stones mystery like the ones you find on the mainland, but with it's own twist.

To stop you scrabbling around for hours trying to solve the mystery, here's how to complete this Standing Stones puzzle.

How do you solve the Standing Stones mystery in Fairy Glen in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

As you approach Fairy Glen, use your Odin's Vision and you will be able to see the trademark Isu markings on the stones as you have in other Standing Stones puzzles.

However, rather than positioning yourself somewhere close-by to view the stones at the right angle, there's a trick to this mystery that makes it a little different.

First, look to your right and there's a tablet you can read overlooking Fairy Glen - it shows you the shape you're trying to make in the stones.

Next, go over to your left, where you'll see a readable note and a lootable chest.

The note makes allusions to someone feeling something from the stones when they rested on their makeshift shelf.

Nearby, you can see said shelf blocked in by some breakable boxes.

Destroy the boxes, then slide the shelf all the way over to the chart at the edge of its area.

There's another note you can read here, suggesting you need to be off the ground to feel the connection to the stones.

Take its advice and climb onto the shelf and face the Standing Stones. Wiggle around a bit, and you should be able to trigger the puzzle completion.

If it doesn't work, make sure the shelf is pressed all the way towards the cart, then adjust your view with the analogue stick until you're given credit for solving the mystery.

As usual, you're given a skill point for your trouble, as well as being able to continue with the quest.

When you're done with this additional arc, don't forget that there are other post-launch puzzles to play through, like the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Tombs of the Fallen.