Whoops! Assassin's Creed Shadows spoilers are already on the internet thanks to its art book leaking on an, uh, 18+ anime website

Those of you that don't want to see any Assassin's Creed Shadows spoilers might want to be careful, as the game's art book has leaked online.

You know what's a strange place for a video game's art book to leak on? An 18+ anime website (yes, that kind), but that's seemingly exactly what has happened to Assassin's Creed Shadows, the oft delayed continuation of Ubisoft's long-running series. The artbook has over 200 pages that'll obviously be filled with spoilers, given that there's often concept art and further explanations of events/ characters featured in the game the book is about, so those of you looking forward to the upcoming historical action game should probably avoid them if you can. They're pretty easy to find, having been shared to Reddit and other corners of the internet (I'm not going to link to them here), but the weirdest part of the story is definitely the site they originated from.

I'm obviously not going to link directly to said 18+ anime website, if you're that much of a horn dog you can do that yourself, I'm just not entirely sure why you'd decide to dump the leaks there of all places. There's the obvious Japan connection, I suppose, that just seems so cringe of a thing to do, I'd rather the person that leaked them didn't even think that much about it.

This leak comes more than a month ahead of its release on March 20 - it was meant to come out February 14, less than two weeks away before receiving another delay, which could be a factor as to how the artbook ended up on the internet so soon before release. At the very least, the game looks to be shaping up pretty well, with our Dom finding the character switching to be the much needed switch-up the series has needed for quite a while.