Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders are doing okay, as you'd hope given Ubisoft just reaffirmed hopes for more Assassin's Creed-y things and live services in the future

Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders are performing solidly, according to Ubisoft. CEO Yves Guillemot has also said that, despite having not had the best last little bit, the publisher will be sticking to two very familiar types of games as its main focuses going forwards.

Speaking at Ubisoft's presentation of its latest financial results, Guillemot asserted that the twice-delayed Shadows is performing in line with Assassin's Creed Odyssey in terms of pre-orders ahead of its currently scheduled release next month. That's pretty good assuming those numbers translate as Ubisoft hopes, with Odyssey being AC's second most successful entry when it comes to sales.

The CEO was also asked what Ubisoft's future would look like release-wise (thanks, VGC), and his response is something that'll probably not suprise you.

"We have been investing significantly for a big pipeline of products for the coming years along our two verticals, [these] being open-world action adventure as well as ‘Game as a Service’-native experiences," the exec said, "And that’s what we want to deliver year after year."

He went on to name Shadows, "big plans" for Rainbow Six Siege, Anno 117: Pax Romana, and mobile game The Division: Resurgence, as stuff the company has coming, adding that "all this is coming along well". While Ubisoft is under a fair amount of pressure to hit big with Shadows, as chatter about a potential sale and general money person discontent have followed Star Wars Outlaws underperforming Ubisoft's sales expectations.

It's also worth noting that Guillemot was talking to shareholders here, who obviously tend to care mostly about how much money these plans might net them, hence Guillemot describing Assassin's Creedy things and The Crew: Motorfesty things using words like verticals.

