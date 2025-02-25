Assassin's Creed Shadows leak footage doesn't "represent the final quality of the game", Ubisoft says, before doing a funny about delays

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows footage is out there in the wild prematurely, in what's the latest bad thing to happen to a game we've all be waiting to see the nice clouds of for ages.

As we reported yesterday, the internet has become a bit of a Shadows spoiler cesspool if you look in certain places, and as you'd expect, Ubisoft wants you to avoid that stuff so you can go into the game fresh.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release," the publisher's community team wrote in a statement posted to social media in a form you might recognise, "The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game."

Naturally, the statement goes on to ask folks to avoid seeking out this stuff and spoiling the game form themselves, please and thank you. To be fair, while you might get a vague idea of what Shadows is like, how much can you realistically learn from what are likely 360p clips of someone doing assassiny things?

@ the comments pic.twitter.com/Pe2XJLqTqJ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 24, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Stay in the shadows, avoid the spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks," Ubisoft concluded, "[March 20] will be here soon!"

On Twitter, the publisher followed this up with a goof in the first reply to the post, getting ahead of any commenters who might worry that the white text on a red background format of the statement might lead people to think Shadows had been hit with what would be a third delay. It hasn't, and it's nice to see Ubi folks can still laugh about this kind of thing given all the noise around the company in recent months. To be fair, Cyberpunk 2077 eventually turned out great after having its delay announcement format become a meme, so such gags aren't always the forerunner of a total dud.

Are you still looking forward to playing Assassin's Creed Shadows next month? Let us know below!