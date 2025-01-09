Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed yet again, as Ubisoft explores sale options, so you're gonna have to wait even longer to see some lovely clouds
The company says it's pursuing "various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders".
Ubisoft has just announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed from its latyest release date of February 14, to a new date of March 20, 2025. So, you'll have to wait a little longer to see some nice clouds over Feudal Japan.
According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, this comes as the company explores potential sale options, or Ubisoft put it, pursues "various transformational strategic and capitalistic options to extract the best value for stakeholders", which is definitely words.
This is a breaking story, with more to follow...