Whoops! It looks like some players already have their hands on Assassin's Creed Shadows, so be wary of spoilers

Assassin's Creed Shadows might just be a bit cursed, because some players are seemingly already playing a month ahead of its launch.

In another world, one where Ubisoft isn't on the precipice of collapse due to a string of failures, we'd long be playing Assassin's Creed Shadows, but that is not the world we live in. Instead, the game didn't meet its November release date, at one point shifting to a February release date, except Ubisoft once again realised that's not quite enough time, resulting in the game actually releasing next month on March 20. It's a bit of a mess! And now, practically a full month before the game is set to be released, it seems that some players have somehow gotten their hands on physical copies of the game early, with some even claiming some kind of mistake led them to download it in full from the PlayStation Store. Very light spoilers ahead!

I can't quite verify that claim about the game being downloadable from the PlayStation Store, Assassin's Creed YouTuber The Hidden One recently said he knows someone that was able to download it this way, claiming that one thing not previously announced by Ubisoft that is apparently making a return are Animus Anomalies, which were little platforming puzzles that rewarded you with some mysterious memory fragments. But over on Reddit someone did share multiple bits of evidence that a player has a physical copy of the game, which includes some photos and a small gameplay clip.

The person who owns a physical copy also claims that it's a much older build, seemingly without any of the improvements that would have come from the delays. This certainly seems plausible, Ubisoft's second delay of the game was only just over a month before launch, meaning there might not have been enough time to delay physical copies being printed beforehand.

Any which way, if you're particularly spoiler averse, you may want to be careful where you head on the internet. Or do what you want, I'm not your mum.