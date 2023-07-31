In a breath of fresh air, Assassin's Creed Mirage is only 20-30 hours long

If you also think video games are just too long these days, you might be happy to hear Assassin's Creed Mirage is only 30 hours long, max.

Do you know how long Assassin's Creed Valhalla is, if you play it as a completionist? At least 140 hours! I certainly didn't know that until writing this, and it certainly doesn't make me want to play the game. It's 60 hours just to beat the main story, which is just too much honestly. It's part of why I went off the series, I just don't want to sink so much time into games these days. So I'm personally pretty happy to hear that Assassin's Creed Mirage will only take 20 hours to beat, 30 if you're a completionist.

In a recent interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze, lead producer Fabian Salomon shared that you'll be able to hit the end of the upcoming game in such a comparatively short timeframe (thanks to PCGamesN for translating). "Given that we do a lot of playtesting internally at Ubisoft, it’s part of our process, we really want to get as close as possible to the players, so we’ll say that the latest playtimes we’ve received average at around 20-23 hours," Salomon said. "That can go up to 25-30 hours for the completionists, and we’ll say that those who will be rushing the game will be around 20 hours."

Assassin's Creed Mirage was already looking like a great return to form, but hearing that the game actually has a manageable total playtime is honestly very reassuring. It's not quite as short as the original game's 15 hours, but games just are a lot longer these days.

First announced last year, Assassin's Creed Mirage is due out October 12, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.