While you wait for the live-action Tomb Raider series and Crystal Dynamics' next game, Aspyr has another batch of remastered classics on the way

It'll likely be a while before we get to play Crystal Dynamics' upcoming Tomb Raider game, but luckily Aspyr has another round of remasters coming our way.

Tomb Raider fans haven't been able to play a completely new entry in the series since 2018, and since then the rights have changed hands a touch, but we do know a new Crystal Dynamics game is in the works. The anime did just arrive on Netflix yesterday, so there is something that should keep you going for a little bit at least, but for those that prefer to play their Tomb Raider rather than watch it, there is some good news. Aspyr, the studio behind the quite good Tomb Raider trilogy remaster from earlier this year, announced yesterday that it is also remastering the fourth, fifth, and sixth games in the series, and they're due out February 14, 2025.

That includes The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and The Angel of Darkness, so you'll have plenty more to get through when the game launches. As is the case with the first game, you'll be able to play with the "original polygonal models or swap to the remastered graphics at any time." That last game, Angel of Darkness, wasn't exactly well received at the time of its release, so hopefully for fans of the series some touch-ups will have been done to make it a bit more enjoyable.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You won't be breaking the bank if you choose to pick them up either, as the collection of games only costs £25 - in fact, if you pre-order over on Steam, you get a 10% discount, which is pretty nifty.

Aside from the new game from Crystal Dynamics, there is a TV series from Amazon on the way, with Fleabag creator and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge set to helm it. That got the go ahead back in May, but it'll likely still be a while before both it and Crystal Dynamics' game arrives, so those remasters are probably your best way to satiate your Tomb Raider cravings.