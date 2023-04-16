Armored Core 6 gets rated in Korea, making the wait even harder

FromSoftware's upcoming Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has been rated in Korea, which just makes the wait even harder.

As spotted by Gematsu, the sixth entry in FromSoftware's mech customising series has been rated in Korea. The game has received a 12+ in the region, which sounds a bit on the low end but different territories will rate things differently depending on what each country might view as appropriate or inappropriate for certain age ranges. An age rating does suggest the game is far enough into development to be rated, and it is due to be released this year, so it's possible we could get a release date soon. A number of games have been accidentally revealed because of being rated in Korea, and typically do receive release dates quite soon after the rating comes through.

We haven't seen anything of Armored Core 6 since it was revealed at The Game Awards last year. A report last month claimed that the game will be launching some time between September and October, apparently before the Elden Ring DLC revealed in February. Souls fans shouldn't expect the series to just be Dark Souls with mechs, as Armored Core 6 will be sticking to its roots with mission-based gameplay and customising your mech - though it will have big boss fights for you to take on too.

The last game in the series, Armored Core: Verdict Day (a direct sequel to Armored Core 5) released in 2013, making it a full 10 years since a new title has been released. FromSoftware has been more focused on titles like Dark Souls since finding success with the series, typically offering hard, reaction-based gameplay. Armored Core 6 will hopefully offer a refreshing change of pace from the developer's usual affair, and it'll certainly be interesting to see how the series might have changed with a decade more experience under FromSoftware's belt.