Armie Hammer is becoming The Dark Knight for Uwe Boll, and no, that doesn't mean the Batman IP is going down the toilet again

You might still remember the whole thing that went down with once-acclaimed actor Armie Hammer a few years ago, but that didn't go anywhere in the end. Regardless, the actor's public image and reputation in the Hollywood circles was damaged, and after some time away from the cameras, he's returning to the screen under Uwe Boll's lens with The Dark Knight.

No, James Gunn's DC Studios hasn't gone chaotic (yet) and hired one of the modern masters of poopy filmmaking to make his own take on the Caped Crusader, but his new movie is about a vigilante regardless. The story follows Sanders (Hammer), "a man who takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals." After some time, an Interpol officer (Costas Mandylor) sets his sights on him, and you already know where things go next.

Variety exclusively revealed the details for The Dark Knight on February 12, indicating the movie is currently shooting in Zagreb, Croatia. For Mandylor, this is a second run with Uwe Boll, who's currently also deep into post-production of his previous feature, Run. That one is currently looking for a distributor in the United States.

Despite a crushing number of video game-related misfires (on the big and small screens, to be fair), Boll is also reportedly working with relatively unknown developer Polygon Art "to develop a video game based on the movie." If anything, he's confident about what he's cooking and open to have fun with it.

Mind you, Boll's career isn't wall-to-wall garbage, and I've stated in the past his completely bonkers Postal adaptation had a few things going for it. Furthermore, he's found relative success away from video game adaptations, with his Rampage movie series and Assault on Wall Street even landing somewhat 'positive' reviews.

He ain't slowing down anytime soon, that's for sure, and it'll be interesting to see whether some of that momentum also applies to Hammer's currently deceased acting career. Funnily enough, the actor was at some point suggested as a pretty good option for the role of Bruce Wayne aka Batman, so this outcome feels like a joke that's arriving with delay.