Archero 2 codes for January 2025
Don't run out of energy!
Archero 2 is a mobile roguelike that’s all about fighting with a good old bow and arrow. In this game, you’ll avoid bullets while fending off waves of tough foes, explore dungeons, and unlock new skills to create the build of your dreams, all in the hopes of becoming the best archer around.
Like in plenty of other mobile games, you’ll likely find yourself running short on resources like Diamonds, Energy, and the Chest Keys used to open different Chests throughout your Archero 2 journey. If you’re in this tricky situation, though, you can use Archero 2 codes to stock up on these and other freebies like Gold and Random Gear Scrolls.
Developer HABBY usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up the current Archero 2 codes right here so you can get right back to the archery grind.
Working Archero 2 codes
- vip666: 3 Silver Chest Keys
- vip777: 500 Gold, 5 Random Gear Scrolls
- vip888: 200 Diamonds
- lucky2024: 20 Energy, 200 Gold
- Archero2GL: 200 Diamonds, 10 Energy, 2 Silver Chest Keys
- lucky2025: 20 Energy, 200 Gold
Expired Archero 2 codes
- Archero2NY2025
- DCPYWLZX
- Christmas2024
- Archero2DC20K
- archerhol
- Archero2KR1121
- Archero2TW1121
- A2Discord6000
- Archero2NAVER
- Archero2TWOB
- Archero2DCDec
- Archero2CAFE
- Archero2DC10K
- Thanksgiving2024
- Archero2KR1126
How do I redeem codes in Archero 2?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Archero 2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Archero 2 on your Android or iOS device.
- Click the menu button in the top left corner of your screen.
- Click the "Settings" option.
- Copy your user ID.
- Go to the Archero 2 code redemption website.
- Enter your user ID, code, and complete the captcha before hitting "Redeem".
Looking for codes for other popular mobile games? We've got you covered with our guides for AFK Journey, Legend of Mushroom, Pixel Heroes, Whiteout Survival, and Go Go Muffin.