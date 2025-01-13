Archero 2 codes for January 2025

Archero 2 is a mobile roguelike that’s all about fighting with a good old bow and arrow. In this game, you’ll avoid bullets while fending off waves of tough foes, explore dungeons, and unlock new skills to create the build of your dreams, all in the hopes of becoming the best archer around.

Like in plenty of other mobile games, you’ll likely find yourself running short on resources like Diamonds, Energy, and the Chest Keys used to open different Chests throughout your Archero 2 journey. If you’re in this tricky situation, though, you can use Archero 2 codes to stock up on these and other freebies like Gold and Random Gear Scrolls.

Developer HABBY usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server, but we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up the current Archero 2 codes right here so you can get right back to the archery grind.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Archero 2 codes

vip666 : 3 Silver Chest Keys

: 3 Silver Chest Keys vip777 : 500 Gold, 5 Random Gear Scrolls

: 500 Gold, 5 Random Gear Scrolls vip888 : 200 Diamonds

: 200 Diamonds lucky2024 : 20 Energy, 200 Gold

: 20 Energy, 200 Gold Archero2GL : 200 Diamonds, 10 Energy, 2 Silver Chest Keys

: 200 Diamonds, 10 Energy, 2 Silver Chest Keys lucky2025: 20 Energy, 200 Gold

Expired Archero 2 codes

Archero2NY2025

DCPYWLZX

Christmas2024

Archero2DC20K

archerhol

Archero2KR1121

Archero2TW1121

A2Discord6000

Archero2NAVER

Archero2TWOB

Archero2DCDec

Archero2CAFE

Archero2DC10K

Thanksgiving2024

Archero2KR1126

How do I redeem codes in Archero 2?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Archero 2? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Archero 2 on your Android or iOS device. Click the menu button in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: HABBY/VG247 Click the "Settings" option. Image credit: HABBY/VG247 Copy your user ID. Image credit: HABBY/VG247 Go to the Archero 2 code redemption website. Enter your user ID, code, and complete the captcha before hitting "Redeem".

Looking for codes for other popular mobile games? We've got you covered with our guides for AFK Journey, Legend of Mushroom, Pixel Heroes, Whiteout Survival, and Go Go Muffin.