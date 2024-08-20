The coolest-looking game from The Game Awards 2021, Arc Raiders, might actually finally come out after all, maybe, in 2025

Remember Arc Raiders? It was first revealed during The Game Awards 2021 and instantly started creating a lot of buzz... and then it just sort of disappeared.

But today, out of absolutely nowhere, it has risen back up to the surface to show a pretty cool trailer that has once again got people talking. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, the trailer revealed that the game is still kicking and screaming somewhere in development hell, and it's coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC next year. In theory.

I've written extensively about the game in the past, and everything I loved about it back then still looks cool now - and it's even had a bit of a graphics upgrade.

Arc Raiders will be the first game from Embark Studios – a new venture set up by former EA executive Patrick Soderlund – and will see you, player, defend earth from a mysterious mechanised threat descending on the planet from outer space. It'll be free-to-play, co-operative title, and is targeting a release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. That was all true back in 2021, and it's still true for the game's new release date in 2025.

Check out the trailer below.

Here's the blurb: Players will fight to survive and earn their keep within the colony of Speranza. After Earth has been laid to waste by a mechanized threat known as ARC, scavenging and hunting for resources has become necessary to extract and make it back safely from the surface. ARC Raiders is launching in 2025 for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) with a public Tech Test running from October 24 through October 27.