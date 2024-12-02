Apparent GTA 6 playlist update is sending fans into trailer speculation overdrive, but it looks like it could well share the fate of all those moon theories

Around this time last year, we were all having GTA 6's first trailer dropped on our heads, offering us our first look at the trip to Vice City that - as of Take-Two's last earnings call - is still set to rock our worlds in Fall 2025.

Naturally, as we've approached that first trailer's first birthday, there's been no shortage of fan speculation and theorising about a potential sencond trailer's arrival before 2024 is out. Up until now, all of the theories - including the ones based around moon phases - have resulted in nothing, and the latest GTA 6 thing that's triggered a wave of fresh trailer chatter looks like it could well just be another false dawn.

This latest potential hint at Rockstar dropping a new glimpse at GTA 6 is an apparent update to a playlist the game's first trailer is in. A Reddit user with the handle unia_ interrupted some very important analysis of a window from trailer one when they shared a screenshot of this, claming that this playlist - which says it's been "updated today" - is one created by Rockstar.

Having looked into the playlist itself, it's a bit of a weird one. As you can see in the screenshot below, it's just got the placeholder name of 'Untitled List', only contains that first trailer, and is currently listed as having had zero views. On top of that, its creation doesn't look to be attributed to Rockstar Games' YouTube channel - you won't find the "by Rockstar Games" credit that you can in official playlists that you can find via the studio's channel page, and this GTA 6 playlist also doesn't show up under the playlists tab there.

So, what could be going on, if this isn't the sign of a second trailer some fans have assumed it to be? Well, the answer looks like it could be an obscure YouTube quirk resulting in Rockstar having accidentally created a one-video playlist that's a bit buggy.

Based on some digging, it seems a playlist just like this one was uncovered back in February this year, can be accessed via the instance of the first GTA 6 trailer you can find on the game's official website, and constantly lists itself as having been updated that day.

"It's some very weird internal Youtube logic (or perhaps a bug?)," Twitter user Gogsi123, who helped debunk the speculation from the initial discovery earlier this year, wrote in response to this latest spike in attention around the playlist.

It's some very weird internal Youtube logic (or perhaps a bug?). I have no idea why it exists but it can be done with any video. When R* added the video embed to /VI on 2023-12-12, they accidentally set the playlist ID to be the same as the video ID. This creates a "fake" (1/x) — Gogsi123 (@Gogsi123) December 2, 2024

"I have no idea why it exists but it can be done with any video," they continued, "When Rockstar added the video embed to /VI on 2023-12-12, they accidentally set the playlist ID to be the same as the video ID. This creates a 'fake' playlist that regenerates every day or so, causing it to always say 'Updated today'.

"The playlist isn't real, doesn't have a creator and can't have more than one video in it. After a few days the URL is invalidated and you can't access it anymore but the embed will show another playlist with another URL, also 'Updated today'."

Do you think we'll get a second GTA 6 trailer soon, regardless of whether this weird playlist means anything? Let us know below!