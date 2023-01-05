Apex Legends Spellbound event kicks of the year with a little bit of magic

Apex Legends players are set to have a magical start to their year, as the Spellbound Collection event is bringing back the Control limited time mode, as well as a full gambit of new cosmetics to unlock.

The Spellbound collection event will be launching across all platforms on January 10 and ends on January 24. Alongside all of the magic-themed skins and the return of control, private matches are also on the way, which is sure to be a big deal for influencers and tournament organisers.

You can watch the trailer for the Spellbound event here!

With the cosmetics, there are 24 Spellbound skins available for a limited time, for both weapons and certain characters including Mad Maggie, Mirage, Seer and more. To get these, you can either buy them directly from the store, or get them from limited time Spellbound packs while the event is live.

If you manage to get all 24 cosmetics before the event finishes, you’ll automatically unlock Seer’s new Showstopper heirloom, the final and most exclusive addition to this new event. If you don’t manage to get all 24, you’ll still have a random chance to grab the heirloom from packs in the future.

There’s also a sweep of new in-game changes and bug fixes that are mixing things up significantly. You can check them all out below!

Apex Legends Spellbound patch notes

Crafting Rotation

G7 Scout enters the crafter

C.A.R. SMG enters the crafter

Spitfire returns to the floor

Peacekeeper returns to the floor

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up

Limb damage multiplier reduced to 0.75 (was 0.9)

Flatline damage reduced to 39 (was 43)

R301 damage reduced to 32 (was 35)

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 32 (was 34)

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage increased to 15 (was 14)

Sentinel

Now requires 1 shield cell to Energize (was 2)

Apex Legends Spellbound bug fixes

Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson Pylon or in Control or Gun Game modes.

10 new Welcome Challenges added to help new players learn Apex.

New “Apex 101” badge reward for completing all 10 Welcome Challenges.

Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition.

Fixed rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacon sometimes spawning the Dropship out of bounds.

Fixed issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals.

Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed.

Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control Mode.

Reduced the VFX of Caustic’s gas flash.

Fixed rare client crash with IMC Armories.

Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably.

DirectX 12 beta: added support for the Brightness slider in all Display Modes.

DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash with setting.mat_backbuffer_count "0" in videoconfig.txt settings. Note that Apex Legends running in DirectX 11 (DX11) requires the operating system to use an additional buffer for compositing, which was not counted in mat_backbuffer_count. DX12 includes that required buffer in mat_backbuffer_count, so DX12 in full-screen mode with "1" will be just as low latency as DX11 with "0".

Fixed issue where Crypto could inspect while using their drone removing the HUD.

Fixed issue where the lobby tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing resolution on PC.

Adjusted hold and tap logic for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts to be more responsive.

Are you excited for this update? Let us know below, as well as which part of the update excites you most. If you’re looking for other great free-to-play games, check out our list of the best 20 free-to-play games here.