Apex Legends season 14 patch notes round-up: Hunted buffs, nerfs, and map changes

Apex Legends season 14 is finally out, and with it comes a huge number of changes to the battle royale. With Hunted, you can expect map changes, buffs and nerfs to weapons and characters, and tweaks to the ranked system.

As such, we’ve recapped the Apex Legends season 14 patch notes here so you can quickly go through and see how the game has shifted.

Vantage release and abilities

Vantage is the new sniper brought to Apex Legends season 14, and comes with a variety of unique abilities that you need to know about!

Passive: Spotter’s Lens. Vantage can reveal enemy information when you zoom in on them. This information can be shared with your team by pinging.

Tactical ability: Echo Relocation. Vantage can send out their pet bat to a chosen location. When re-activated, Vantage warps to the bat’s location, allowing you to shift vast distances in a pinch.

Ultimate: Sniper’s Mark. Vantage has a custom sniper rifle with a unique ability. Hitting an enemy with this rifle will deal 50 damage and mark them. Follow up shots will deal 100 damage per hit, and your allies can also rush and and deal bonus damage to marked enemies too!

Level cap increase

With Apex Legends season 14, a massive change is coming to the level cap: Three tiers of 500 levels are being added. This means the new max level is now 2000, plenty of room for dedicated players to progress and interestingly enough to guarantee a heirloom drop for those who hit max.

Weapon changes, nerfs, and buffs

New Attachment - Laser Sight

Equipable on pistols and SMGs

Barrel attachment

Increases hipfire accuracy

Wingman

Now uses sniper ammo and sniper magazine attachments

Spiritfire

Now uses light ammo and light magazine attachments

Eva-8

Recoil improved

Fire rate increased to 2.3 from 2

Pellet damage increased to 7 from 6

Bolt rate of fire bonuses have increased. Blue went from 1.5 to 1.2, and purple now 1.3 from 1.2

Can now use stocks

Removed one pellet from weapon fire.

Bocek Compound Bow

Damage at full draw increased to 70 from 60.

Tempo draw speed increased to 0.38 from 0.32.

Shattercaps pellet damage increased to 12 from 11.

Fired arrows can no longer be collected.

Arrows spawns have been removed from the floor.

Rampage LMG

Damage increased to 28 from 26.

Rampage comes with a Thermite Grenade.

Volt SMG

Damage reduced to 15 from 17.

CAR SMG

No longer takes barrel attachments.

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 34 from 36.

Headshot multiplier reduced to 1.75 from 2.0.

Double Tap hop-up burst fire delay increased to 0.4 from 0.375.

LSTAR

Increased projectile speed.

Increased number of shots before overheat at base to 24 from 20.

Removed bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets.

RE-45

Increased ironsight FOV to 70 to be consistent with other pistols.

Increased strafe speed by 5% to be consistent with other pistols.

Spitfire

Recoil adjustments to increase vertical barrel climb.

Spitfire now uses light ammo and magazines.

30-30 Repeater

Dual Loader has been worked into the base 30-30 Repeater.

Now takes Skullpiercer Rifling.

Mastiff

Projectile growth reduced.

Base fire rate reduced to 1.1 from 1.2.

Dual Loader removed.

Sentinel

Deadeye’s Tempo has been worked into the base Sentinel.

Sniper Ammo

Sniper ammo inventory stack increased to 28 from 24.

Sniper ammo boxes now contain 14 rounds instead of 12.

SMGs

Base hipfire spread increased.

Assault Rifles

Base hipfire spread increased.

Hop-Ups

Double Tap - Adds burst fire mode to EVA-8 and G7 Scout.

Skullpiercer - 35% headshot damage increase on Longbow, Wingman and 30-30 Repeater.

Removed Deadeye’s Tempo & Shatter Caps from floor loot.

Boosted Loader has been reduced to Epic quality from Legendary.

Crate Rotation

G7 Scout returns to the floor.

Volt SMG returns to the floor.

Bocek Compound Bow enters the crate.

Rampage LMG enters the crate.

Crafting Rotation

Wingman returns to the floor.

CAR SMG returns to the floor.

Devotion LMG enters the crafter.

RE-45 + Hammerpoint combo enters the crafter.

Gold Weapon Rotation

Longbow DMR

G7 Scout

Mozambique

R-99

Hemlok

Backpack Gold Perk

New Perk: Deep Pockets.

Deep Pockets: Large medical supplies stacks higher in your inventory.

Batteries and Medkits now stack to 3 in inventory.

Phoenix Kits now stack to 2 in inventory.

Knockdown Shield Gold Perk

New Perk: Guardian Angel (Previous Backpack Perk).

Self Revive removed from the game.

Arc Star

Reduced stick damage on armor to 10 from 40.

Remove aim slow on stick, remains on detonation.

Detonation damage increased to 75 from 70.

Explosive Holds

Added Blue attachments to possible spawns.

Added Laser Sights to the pool.

Reduced spawn rate of gold magazines.

Season 14 Ranked Changes

With Apex Legends season 14, a whole bunch of new changes to the ranked system have been made. These are:

Entry Cost: +5 to all.

Kill RP: Removed diminishing returns on eliminations .

Rank Reset: No change. Resuming ranked reset of 6 divisions.

Apex Legends season 14 legends buffs and nerfs

You can expect nerfs and buffs across the board for the many characters of Apex Legends. They are as follows:

Valkyrie

VTOl Jets:

Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%.

Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%.

Aerial boosting & strafing take a 20% debuff when hit by slowing effects.

Added a third orange state to the fuel meter UI between green and red.

Missile Swarm:

Aim/turn slow removed.

Move slow duration decreased from 2.5s -> 2.0s.

Reducing the explosion radius from 175 -> 125.

Skyward Dive:

Height reduction of 25%.

Launch time reduced from 5.5s -> 5.0s. Coupled with the height reduction, players in Valk ult now travel upward at a slightly slower speed.

Horizon

Black Hole: Adjustments to N.E.W.T’s hitbox to make destroying it more reliable.

Black Hole: N.E.W.T. takes 50% more damage from explosives.

Wattson

Improvements to Perimeter Security placement system.

Newcastle

Retrieve the Wounded:

Increased move speed during revive by 25%.

Reduced turn slow while reviving by 50%.

Increased White Knockdown shield health from 150 -> 200.

Increase Blue Knockdown shield health from 250 -> 300.

Mobile Shield:

Increased hp from 350 -> 500

Doubled max movement speed.

Castle Wall:

Added turn slow to electrical barrier effects and increased the severity of the slow effect to movement.

Mad Maggie

Riot Drill:

Projectile Launch Speed doubled.

Wrecking Ball:

Will travel twice as far while dropping the same amount of magnets.

Duration increased from 5 sec → 10 sec.

Magnet Spawn delay increased from 0.4 sec → 0.8 sec.

Wrecking Ball will deal damage to enemy placeable objects: Black Market, Castle Walls, Exhibit, Death Totem, Mobile Shield, Black Hole, Amped Cover, and Gas Barrels. It will also destroy Gibraltar’s Dome of Protection.

Fixed Wrecking Ball not blinding and slowing enemies.

Rampart

Now ignores friendly collision on Amped Cover placement (i.e. placing walls around teammates will feel more smooth).

Caustic

Fixed gas ramping bug where transitioning from friendly to enemy gas would initially damage for more than intended.

Mirage

Mirage Decoys will now be scanned by Valk when skydiving.

Mirage Decoys will now be picked up by Seer’s Heart Seeker.

Fixed a bug where Mirage Decoys were picked up by Seer’s Exhibit as AI and not players.

Revenant

Death Totem will now show a placement preview when activated instead of placing immediately.

Crafting changes

Team-Use Harvesters: When any player interacts with a Materials Harvester, all players in their team will be given the Materials..

Removed Shatter Rounds from crafting.

Removed Hammerpoints from base crafting and added to RE-45 Weapon Craft.

Heavy, Energy, and Sniper mags price increased from to 35 from 25.

Laser Sight added to crafting: 25 materials.

Stock and Barrel price reduced to 25 from 35.

Added Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up to crafting.

Added Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up to crafting.

Added Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up to crafting.

Increased Shotgun Bolt price from to 30 from 25.

Reduced 2-4x ACOG optic price to 30 from 35.

Map rotation and changes

With season 14 of Apex Legends, the maps you can play are Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, and Storm Point!

General changes

Replicators and Crafting Materials have been rebalanced across the maps.

Ring Adjustments:

Ring 1 Damage increase from 2 to 3 hp/tick (equivalent to Ring 2)

Ring 1 Preshrink Time decreased from 180s to 60s.

Ring 1 Closing Time:

Kings Canyon – 4:10 -> 4:32

World’s Edge – 3:42 -> 4:32

Storm Point – 4:15 -> 4:35

Olympus – 4:10 -> 4:32

World's Edge

Removed some frustrating final rings at Staging that were causing heal offs.

Fragment East Loot buffed from Low Tier to Medium.

Added OOB to west rocks at Lava Siphon.

Quality of Life changes

New Mode/Map name UI element on load screen and start flow.

“Winning” and “Champion” tags added to the scoreboard.

Added ability to use “tap” interact prompts when they conflict with “hold” (e.g. reloading near downed teammates is now a lot more reliable on controller).

Added flourish to the crafting materials in the top right of the HUD when they increase.

Added a flourish to items if they become craftable while in the crafting station UI.

Added accessibility switch for turning on and off TTS (Text-to-speech), defaulting to what your console or system has it set to (where available)

When dropping from the dropship, the location of the POI player lands in is now displayed.

Bug Fixes