Apex Legends PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions go live today

If you’ve been playing Apex Legends on your expensive new consoles - those being either the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S - you’ll be able to upgrade the popular battle royale from Respawn Entertainment to a new and improved version.

These improvements include 4K output, Full 60HZ gameplay, HDR, Higher Resolution Shadow Maps, and greater LOD Distances. As such, if you want the game to look at its absolute peak (unless of course you’ve got a juicy PC).

How to upgrade Apex Legends to the latest version

For PS5 players who want the upgrade, you’ll need to head to the PS5 dashboard and head to the options menu for Apex Legends. From there, move over to the “selection version” option and choose the new PS5 version in order to initiate the download containing all the new features.

As for you Xbox folk out there, you’ll have to do nothing to receive the new version of the game thanks to Xbox Smart Delivery. When you boot up your console, the game should automatically start upgrading, so all you need to do is make sure you have enough space and you’re good to go!

It’s a good time to hop back into Apex Legends too, thanks to the Warriors collection event kicking off today. This brings back the limited-time control mode, which is a great time if you fancy a faster-paced Apex experience. In addition, there’s a lot of new skins to hunt down too, as well as a new heirloom set for Crypto for all you collectors out there.

If you’re looking for a somewhat shady look at what we can see in the future of Apex Legends, we covered the massive leak that showed off much of the Warriors collection event, as well as upcoming characters hella early.