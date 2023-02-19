Apex Legend just hit a new all-time high player count thanks to Team Deathmatch

Apex Legends has just hit a new all-time-high for concurrent players, beating its previous record by 100,000 players.

As spotted by Kotaku, Apex Legends seems to be doing very well for itself. That's because, as recorded by SteamDB, the battle royale has reached a massive new peak of players all active in the game simultaneously, currently sitting at a peak of 624,473 players (it was 610,433 at the time of Kotaku's report, so obviously it went even higher than first spotted). That's an increase of more than 100,000, as the game's previous record was roughly 510,000, which the game hit last August.

A big part of the reasoning behind the player count soaring so high is the recent introduction of the game's 16th season, Revelry. In particular, players seem to be very happy about the addition of a new mode that many have wanted for a long time: Team Deathmatch. A classic mode that brings players back into the fray constantly, team deathmatch replaced the slightly contentious Arenas mode.

Arenas was initially designed with the intention of it being the place where players can learn the core gameplay loop, to then bring those skills into the main game, but it didn't work out, so Respawn is hoping Team Deathmatch will be able to provide that instead.

Revelry is also missing a new character this season, but having such a strong new mode easily makes up for that. On top of that, a class system has now been introduced into the game, separating each character into five new classes, Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support, each of which have their own unique additional bonuses.

A new gun was also added to Apex, the Nemesis, an energy class assault rifle that fires four rounds per burst, the first new weapon to appear in the game since season 11.