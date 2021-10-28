Respawn Entertainment is prepped to launch the next big update for Apex Legends soon, titled Apex Legends: Escape, and we were granted access to an early look at all the brand new content coming November 2

There’s been a lot of hype building towards this update, as there’s a huge amount of new content that’ll drastically alter the battle royale as we know it dropping all at once. As such, many Apex Legends players are eager to find out just what’s coming with Apex Legends: Escape. We’ve been granted access to play around with this new update before it hits public servers, and have created a video going over all the changes so you know exactly what to expect.

In our video Dorrani takes us through all the good stuff coming with Apex Legends: Escape. First and foremost we get our first detailed look at Ash’s abilities, the new Legends coming alongside the update. We were only able to speculate about her capabilities before, but now we know for sure everything she brings to the Apex games.

We also get a comprehensive look at the new map: Storm Point. This tropical island is set to be the biggest map yet with 17 named locations to explore. Not only that, we get a closer look at the local fauna you can find, and we’re happy to say they’re as hostile as the trailers led us to believe!

Dorrani also shows off the new C.A.R SMG, a hybrid light / heavy ammo using machine gun that looks to be a welcome addition to the pre-existing arsenal available right now. We also get a run-down through all the weapon and replicator changes coming with Apex Legends Escape that are sure to shake up the meta. Wattson is also finally getting some much needed attention, so here’s to you Wattson mains!

Finally, we’re seeing an overhaul of the ranking system in the Apex Legends battle royale ranking system. While we don’t have a full list of changes for that just yet, the changes we do know about are sure to improve the ranked games for the better.

Apex Legends: Escape is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC November 2.