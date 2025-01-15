Only CD Projekt Red knows when The Witcher 4 is going to come out, so it's a good thing that animated Netflix movie finally has proper trailer to tide us over

CD Projekt Red won't be telling us when The Witcher 4 is coming for quite a while, so be thankful that the Netflix animated movie has an actual trailer now.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep was meant to be released sometime in 2024, but back in September it caught a delay into 2025 - which just so happens to be the very year we're currently in! It's now due out on Netflix February 11, less than a month away, but it hasn't actually received a proper trailer. Until now, that is, as Netflix finally elected to give us all one so we can actually get a good feel for the show.

The film is actually based on one of the original Witcher stories, with Netflix explaining: "Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends - old and new - to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war."

One thing you'll quickly notice is that good ole Doug Cockle is reprising his role from the games for this animated version of the character. Not only that, Joey Batey is back as Jaskier, having played the character in the live-action Netflix series, so worlds are really colliding in more ways than one in this particular film.

It's a good thing that the film is less than a month away too, because The Witcher 4 was only properly revealed last month, and only with a cinematic trailer. Full production on the game only started last November, so it's pretty clear that the game is a few good years away. You'll just have to ignore that The Witcher 3 is celebrating its 10th anniversary later this year.