Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is finally becoming a paid for app this December, but you might want to pick it up sooner rather than later to save some money

Don't worry, Animal Crossing completionists, you'll soon be able to add Pocket Camp back to your collection - just make sure you buy it now.

Back in August, Nintendo announced that like every other mobile game under the sun apart from Genshin Impact, that service would be ending for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, it's free and simple but quite cute mobile game based on one of the developer's most beloved properties. It wasn't exactly surprising, there's very few mobile games that actually manage to hang on these days, but what did come as a pleasant surprise is that Nintendo said the game wasn't shutting down entirely. In fact, it would be relaunching as a paid app with most gameplay features still intact, and a few new ones added too, a rare win in the mobile gaming space.

Nintendo shared an overview of the upcoming revamp earlier today (a very long one at 12 minutes, I might add), now shifting the service termination date to November 28 at 3pm UTC. Following that, the new app will be released December 3, under the (slightly) new name Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. This new version of the game will be available for $10, steep compared to what most mobile game players are used to but quite cheap for a whole game - but there is a catch. It'll only cost that little until January 31, 2025, where Nintendo will be upping the price to $20, so if you're a big Animal Crossing fan I strongly suggest you pick it up in that two month launch window to save yourself some pennies.

Those of you worried about losing all your progress in Pocket Camp don't need to be, as you will be able to transfer your save data, and you can head to the official website for more details on how that works. The full video above also spills all the deets on the new features coming to the game, like Camper Cards and a new location you can visit.