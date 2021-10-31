Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Happy Home Paradise is the game's final paid DLC, introduces 8 new villagers

Nintendo has revealed more information about Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ big 2.0 update, which will introduce Happy Home Paradise and eight new villaers to the game on November 5.

First thing's first: your new potential friends. Nintendo has revealed that eight completely new villagers will arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons early next month. Each of the villagers made their first appearances in mobile game, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and now they're making their way to the mainline side of the franchise. There will be four male and four female villagers.

Here's a quick rundown of each up the upcoming villagers and some personality quirks:

Ione : A blue squirrel that's obssessed with star-gazing.

: A blue squirrel that's obssessed with star-gazing. Quinn : A stylish purple eagle with a penchant for denim.

: A stylish purple eagle with a penchant for denim. Cephalobot : A robotic octopus that could be a living weapon.

: A robotic octopus that could be a living weapon. Marlo : A grumpy hamster that may well actually be a mob boss.

: A grumpy hamster that may well actually be a mob boss. Sasha : A selfie-obsessed rabbit that's got a grand total of one facial expression.

: A selfie-obsessed rabbit that's got a grand total of one facial expression. Shino : An extroverted, talkative deer that's probaly got an overshare problem.

: An extroverted, talkative deer that's probaly got an overshare problem. Petri : A literal lab rat that's always doing some kind of research.

: A literal lab rat that's always doing some kind of research. Tiansheng: A monkey convinced that keeping his shoes on all the time will make him run faster.

Nintendo has also noted that Happy Home Paradise will be the final paid expansion for the game.

"The free update launching on Nov. 5 will be the last major free content update," the company said. "We hope that players will continue enjoying their island life in real time and throughout the changing seasons.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gameplay experience in which the player joins the Paradise Planning team and helps make their client’s dream resort home become a reality. It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

As well as much-requested returning features like Brewster’s coffee house, a shopping plaza, and gyroids, the game is also getting a free update, and – most importantly – froggy chair is coming back.