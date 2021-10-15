The Froggy Chair is finally coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons

On this blessed day of Animal Crossing news, one earth-shattering revelation stands out above all others: the froggy chair is coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The long-awaited furniture item was teased some 11 minutes into the free update section of Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Direct, nonchalantly placed in the corner of the room, grinning serenely, as if its mere existence wasn’t rocking thousands of people around the world to their very core.

The froggy chair is a lot more than a cute little seat to the Animal Crossing community, who have memed relentlessly on its absence since the game’s March 2020 release.

In previous Animal Crossing games, the Froggy Chair was available for purchase from Tom Nook and Timmy and Tommy’s shop, which would suggest you’ll have to agonisingly wait for it to appear in Nook’s Cranny in New Horizons.

A new batch of items is slated to be released in Nooks Cranny, and the Froggy Chair is probably one of them.

More than likely, Animal Crossing forums will be ablaze with people demanding a king’s ransom to visit their island when they have a Froggy Chair in stock, so get saving.

The other item in the classic Froggy Set, the Lily-pad table, wasn’t shown during the Direct, but it had nothing like the demand seen for its smirking cousin.

You can finally get your grubby mits on your own Froggy Chair from November 5, when the Animal Crossing 2.0 Update drops for all players.

There’s plenty more coming alongside everyone’s favourite smiling, amphibious friend, but why would you want anything else? As well as much-requested returning features like Brewster’s coffee house, a shopping plaza, and gyroids, a full paid DLC expansion, Happy Home Paradise, is dropping too.

Happy Home Paradise looks to be bundling the Happy Home Designer spin-off into the main game, where you create new rooms and homes for villagers.