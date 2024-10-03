Andrew Garfield wants to return as Spider-Man "if there’s a great concept," which probably means it'll happen at some point

After Spider-Man: No Way Home successfully brought his Spider-Man back for a multiversal event, is there a future for more Andrew Garfield under the webslinger's mask? He's certainly open to the idea.

Esquire's article on the actor (which is a fantastic read) explores his past, present, and future. Of course, the almost career-defining role of Peter Parker in the two Amazing Spider-Man movies is brought up repeatedly, and that includes his surprising part in the Tom Holland-led threequel which was a massive success in late 2021 and early 2022. Would he come back as Spider-Man for another adventure? He's 100% down to do so, but under the right circumstances.

Garfield admits Sony Pictures' The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which turned out to be his last 'solo' outing as Spider-Man back in 2014, didn't turn out the way he wanted, especially after being put under so much scrutiny from the moment he signed on to play the iconic Marvel character. While the movie wasn't a box office disaster by any means, Sony and Marvel started to pursue a new vision, one that included Spider-Man joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It was really healing for me," the actor admitted about returning to his Spidey role following The Amazing Spider-Man 3's cancellation and Tom Holland taking over the role in a rebooted continuity set inside the larger MCU. Moreover, Garfield's role in No Way Home wasn't a simple small cameo, as he got some closure following Gwen Stacy's death in TASM2 and plenty of cheer-worthy moments. In the end, it became abundantly clear people loved his take on Spider-Man even if the movies he'd been in previously weren't very good.

About putting on the suit in the future if the call comes, he said the following: "For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into... I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return." While the fourth Spider-Man movie set in the MCU might have multiversal elements once again, it seems that both Garfield and Tobey Maguire are sitting this one out. He could show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, I guess.

Up next for Peter Parker on the screens, we have the series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man from Marvel Animation and Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' fourth Spider-Man movie, which is planning to shoot the next year and will be directed by Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton.