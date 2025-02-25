As Andor season 2 gets its slightly odd first trailer, Lucasfilm reportedly loses its president later this year

Andor season 2 finally has a proper trailer, but it's seemingly not all sunshine and rainbows over at Lucasfilm right now.

It's only a couple of months until Andor season 2 debuts on Disney Plus, almost three after the first season aired, and the House of Mouse has finally elected to grace us all with a proper trailer after a few teases here and there. Anyone that's seen the first season knows it has a bit more of a serious tone to it compared to other Star Wars projects, with its slightly more politically outspoken leanings (as political as a Disney project can get, anyway). But the trailer for season 2 appears to be leaning a bit more into an actiony, thrillery kind of vibe, set to Steve Earle's The Revolution Starts Now, which is obviously an appropriate title, though perhaps tonally isn't quite the right vibe.

It's not a bad trailer, just an odd one given the whole vibe of Andor as a whole, and I doubt the final thing will feel so weird, but hey, marketing am I right! You'll probably also spot Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as Star Wars: Rogue One's antagonist Orson Krennic, though it seems like his presence will mostly be minimal. It won't be too long until we find out how involved he is, as the show is set to premiere on Disney Plus this coming April 22.

However, it does sound like Lucasfilm is on some slightly shaky ground at the moment. A report from Puck yesterday claimed that Kathleen Kennedy, who has been the president of Lucasfilm for 13 years now, will be stepping down from the role by the end of the year. In fact, Kennedy had apparently planned to leave last year, though decided to stay another year. This comes off the back of an obviously mixed track record - Star Wars hasn't had a new film entry in almost six years, and both it and a number of other projects since have had a mixed reception.

We know there's a bunch more projects in the works, like that solo Rey movie and a James Mangold directed prequel, but half of Kennedy's time at Lucasfilm hasn't quite captured that movie magic the way the series used to. A replacement apparently hasn't been set yet, so we'll have to wait and see if whichever newbie gets thrusted into the head set of Star Wars has what it takes.