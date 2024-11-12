Andor season 2 and Alien: Earth get some incredibly short looks from Disney ahead of their 2025 release dates

If you're not sure what's coming up on Disney Plus in 2025, lucky for you the house of mouse has released a trailer covering everything it's got coming up.

For some reason it appears to have become a bit of a trend to show off very brief clips of upcoming TV shows in highlight reels rather than just actually releasing a dedicated trailer, but I'm not exactly in marketing, so maybe that's just how you bring people in these days! Either way, I can't change it, and I'm faced with it again as earlier today the official Disney Plus YouTube channel shared one such highlight reel showing off a bunch of titles that's coming to the streaming service in 2025. Most notably, the reel offered up a first look at Andorhttps://www.vg247.com/tv-shows/andor season 2 in motion - there's not too much to see there, but it certainly looks like it will be quite the dramatic bit of television, which is set to arrive April 22 next year.

You won't just find Andor, though, as we all got more of a sneak peak at Alien: Earth that actually shows off what the show looks like, unlike that teaser trailer from September. Much like the Andor tease, there's not much here, but there is a glimpse of Sydney Chandler, who'll be portraying the show's protagonist, Wendy. On top of that, there's another couple of short teases for Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, with the former looking like it'll bring back actually mechanical looking suits to the MCU (good riddance, nanomachines, I won't miss you).

For those that like a touch more drama, you'll also find some glimpses of The Bear season 4, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (which is also the last one), as well as some completely new shows like Chad Powers, Paradise, and Good American Family. Essentially, it looks like there'll be a big range of shows for you to tuck into, as long as you can wait until 2025 that is.