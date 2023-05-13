Analyst suggests Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be on bestseller lists for "years"

An industry analyst thinks it's possible that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could stay on the bestseller charts for "years."

Not every game on bestseller lists is one that will stay that way forever. Some games have their time to shine, but they don't have enough to give them real longevity. That's why you still find games like Mario Kart 8 and Grand Theft Auto V still selling like hotcakes - they're games that you can easily keep coming back to. Now, industry analyst Mat Piscatella has shared his thoughts on how long he thinks Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can stay in the best-seller charts, and he thinks it could be years (thanks, GamesRadar).

Quoting a tweet from review aggregation site OpenCritic showing that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a score of 97/100 based on 65 critic reviews, Piscatella said, "Sometimes I wonder if a game can last a few months on the top 20 best-seller charts. In this case I'm wondering how many years it'll be." Considering just how much content there is in the game, it's certainly one that players can easily keep coming back to.

It's worth noting that at the time of writing, Tears of the Kingdom is currently the highest rated game on OpenCritic, which the site itself points out in the tweet Piscatella quoted. That's the kind of thing that brings players in, obviously, so there's no reason to doubt Piscatella's thoughts.

That's a good thing for Nintendo too, as director of the game Hidemaro Fujibayashi has shared that he's already thinking about the next game, despite Tears of the Kingdom only just coming out. Let's hope that whatever he's got cooking, it will finally let us play as Zelda in some shape or form, because it's her dang name on the box after all.