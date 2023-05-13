If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Chart Topper

Analyst suggests Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could be on bestseller lists for "years"

That's a long dang time.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

An industry analyst thinks it's possible that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could stay on the bestseller charts for "years."

Not every game on bestseller lists is one that will stay that way forever. Some games have their time to shine, but they don't have enough to give them real longevity. That's why you still find games like Mario Kart 8 and Grand Theft Auto V still selling like hotcakes - they're games that you can easily keep coming back to. Now, industry analyst Mat Piscatella has shared his thoughts on how long he thinks Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can stay in the best-seller charts, and he thinks it could be years (thanks, GamesRadar).

Watch on YouTube

Quoting a tweet from review aggregation site OpenCritic showing that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a score of 97/100 based on 65 critic reviews, Piscatella said, "Sometimes I wonder if a game can last a few months on the top 20 best-seller charts. In this case I'm wondering how many years it'll be." Considering just how much content there is in the game, it's certainly one that players can easily keep coming back to.

It's worth noting that at the time of writing, Tears of the Kingdom is currently the highest rated game on OpenCritic, which the site itself points out in the tweet Piscatella quoted. That's the kind of thing that brings players in, obviously, so there's no reason to doubt Piscatella's thoughts.

That's a good thing for Nintendo too, as director of the game Hidemaro Fujibayashi has shared that he's already thinking about the next game, despite Tears of the Kingdom only just coming out. Let's hope that whatever he's got cooking, it will finally let us play as Zelda in some shape or form, because it's her dang name on the box after all.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch