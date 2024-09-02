Something's not quite Wright about this Among Us and Ace Attorney collab

Among Us has a new collab on the way, this time with Ace Attorney's very own… Miles Edgeworth!

Obviously the first port of call you'd expect for an Ace Attorney crossover of any kind is with everyone's best boy Phoenix Wright, but late last night Innersloth announced that its next collaboration would feature Wright's own rival stroke boyfriend Miles Edgeworth. There's a pretty simple explanation for this one though, as in case you forgot, the latest Ace Attorney collection from Capcom, Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, is all about Miles, so that'll be why you'll be able to get him as a free cosmetic in Among Us that's dropping on September 9. It's unclear if this is a limited time only kind of deal, so if you're an avid Among Us and/ or Ace Attorney fan, you might want to hop on this one quickly.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection was announced back in June, during Nintendo's Not-E3 Direct, and was a pretty big deal for a lot of fans of the series. While the first game in the pair of titles included in the collection made it outside of Japan, its sequel, Prosecutor's Gambit, has so far only ever been available in Japanese.

⚖️ Among Us x @aceattorneygame ⚖️​



let's hope ur accusations aren't ludicrous.​

​

⚖️ Among Us x @aceattorneygame ⚖️​

let's hope ur accusations aren't ludicrous.​

Miles Edgeworth is coming to Among Us as a free cosmetic drop on Sept 9th! pic.twitter.com/6XHdrD29zi — Among Us 🚀 PAX West (@AmongUsGame) September 1, 2024

With the release of this newest collection, which is due out September 6, later this week, it'll mean that pretty much every single Ace Attorney game will be available in the West, with the only title leftover being the crossover title Professor Layton vs. Phoenix Wright. Considering there's a new Professor Layton game on the way, it seems like now is the perfect time for that one, 'ey Capcom?

Among Us too is continuing to do very well, as this Ace Attorney collab is only just the most recent one to be announced, as last month it also featured one with Critical Role.