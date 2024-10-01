American Horror Story creator's next series reunites him with Evan Peters for an adaptation of a comic where you can become physically perfect through, uh, getting an STD

Ryan Murphy, creator of shows like American Horror Story and Glee, is back with a new show, this time one with an… interesting premise.

If there's one thing you can count on when it comes to Ryan Murphy, it's that you can always expect a show that people will talk about from him, even if maybe it's not for the right reasons. Most recently the television maker has been working on season two of the Netflix series, The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. But just yesterday, FX ordered a new show from Murphy, this time one based on the 2016 graphic novel, The Beauty, a comic where you can achieve physical perfection by contracting a sexually transmitted disease. I haven't read the comic, so I can't speak to its quality, but that certainly is a story right there.

Production is apparently expected to start quite soon on the 11-episode season, according to Deadline, potentially as soon as November. It also has quite a big cast attached to it, with frequent Murphy collaborator Evan Peters attached to it, alongside Anothony Ramos (Twisters), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Ashton Kutcher (Two and a Half Men). No details on how the adaptation of the comic will be handled, as in whether it's straight up the comic or just an interpretation of it, so we'll have to wait and see that one.

Publisher Image Comics describes the series: "Modern society is obsessed with outward beauty. What if there was a way to guarantee you could become more and more beautiful every day? What if it was a sexually transmitted disease? In the world of The Beauty, physical perfection is attainable. The vast majority of the population has taken advantage of it, but Detectives [Drew] Foster and [Kara] Vaughn will soon discover it comes at a terrible price."

There's no word on who'll be playing either Foster or Vaughn, but the search for a female lead is still underway. I'm sure this one will go down just as controversy free as Murphy's other works.