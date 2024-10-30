Amazon's Tomb Raider is narrowing in on its Lara Croft, with a Game of Thrones star currently testing for the role

Things are clearly moving along for Amazon's Tomb Raiderhttps://www.vg247.com/games/shadow-of-the-tomb-raider series, as cast testing is apparently under way at the moment.

The role of Lara Croft is quite a big one to fill, not just because her video game origin is quite an iconic one, but also because her live-action debut was portrayed by Angelina Jolie, not exactly an easy act to follow no matter the quality of the films themselves. Then came Alicia Vikander in the 2018 reboot which was quite clearly meant to be a broader part of the character's resurgence alongside Crystal Dynamics' games, but a lackluster response critically helped to sink that ship. And now, According to Deadline, testing has begun to find the new Lara Croft, and so far there's at least one face in the running most of you should be familiar with.

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner is apparently currently testing for the role alongside the slightly lesser known Lucy Boynton, the latter of which is probably best known for appearing in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, but also made a very small appearance in the Barbie movie as Proust Barbie. Deadline noted that it's unclear who else might be testing, though actors like Emma Corrin and Mackenzie Davis who were on Amazon's wishlist for the role are apparently not believed to be testing.

The Amazon series is being developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for her original series Fleabag, though also now behind some big projects like the James Bond film No Time to Die, as well as appearing in the latest Indiana Jones film the Dial of Destiny. Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider show has been in the works for a little while now, but it was only back in May that the series was given the greenlight - I'm sure that the mega success of the live-action Fallout adaptation helped make the decision. There's no word on when we can expect to see the Tomb Raider show, and with casting not even complete yet, you can bet on waiting a while for it.