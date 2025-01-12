Have you had your copy of Metroid Prime 4 pre-ordered since it was announced? You might want to double check, as Amazon has apparently started cancelling orders

Metroid Prime 4 is due out sometime this year, and now it seems that Amazon has started cancelling people's orders.

If you can believe it, it'll have been eight years since Metroid Prime 4 was initially announced later this year, and it's been six years since the game restarted development at Retro Studios. Nintendo finally re-revealed it back in June of last year, slapping on "Beyond" as a subtitle, even showing off some gameplay for the first time. Even with that long wait time, I imagine some of you have had your game on pre-order ever since it was first announced. But if you did so through Amazon, you might want to check if you still have your order in place, as a number of users online have been sharing that their pre-orders have been cancelled.

In a post over on the Metroid subreddit, a bunch of commenters have shared that their Amazon pre-orders have been cancelled, with a number of them noting that they had pre-order discounts applied. Considering Amazon doesn't really do offers like that these days for video game pre-orders, it's no surprise that the company would want to revoke these offers. On top of that, it's always possible that Nintendo will be making Metroid Prime 4 another $70 release, like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was.

One user over on Resetera shared the email notification they received about their cancelled order, with Amazon explaining that it is due to "a lack of availability." This obviously prompted some people to jokingly (and others not-so-jokingly) jump to the conclusion that it'll be a Switch 2 exclusive, but Breath of the Wild also released on the Wii U, so it'd be a pretty surprising move from Nintendo - not to mention it literally released a list of games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025, which would be a bad look if it suddenly made the switch (pardon the pun). Either way, definitely annoying for those that had a discount, but what are you going to do! Probably not buy it from Amazon, at the very least, I imagine.