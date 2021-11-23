Amazon is handing out a nice batch of games with Prime in December

Amazon Prime Gaming titles have been announced for December and there are quite a few games to claim for PC.

There’s something for everyone on the list too: driving, shooting, action, adventure, you name it.

There’s Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and more.

Here’s the full list of what Prime members are getting in December:

Football Manager 2021

Frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Morkredd

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

Spellcaster University

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

Youtubers Life

There will also be a new batch of loot coming for games such as Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Fall Guys, Genshin Impact, New World, and Roblox.

You still have time to grab November's games which include Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Puzzle Agent 2, and more.

And you can also still grab November loot for Genshin Impact, Rainbow Six Siege, Warframe, Paladins, and much more.

So log into your account and download those games before December hits. And then, log in again to nab December's offerings.