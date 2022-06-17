Amazon Prime Day SD card deals 2022: Here's what to expect

July is fast approaching and that means Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't far away either. Alongside lots of discounts on games and tech, you might be looking for some extra storage for your Nintendo Switch console, Steam Deck, or a new camera in the big sale as well. This guide will show which microSD cards we expect to see on sale during Prime Day next month.

Some of the best SD cards are made by SanDisk and Samsung. The 64GB and 128GB SD cards regularly go on sale at Amazon, but Prime Day is the perfect time to find even bigger discounts on them. The pricier 256GB, 400GB, 512GB and even the 1TB microSD cards could end up in the sale. A benefit of buying the larger storage options is that you won't have to swap out for a long time.

Below is a list of microSD cards we hope to see on sale during Prime Day 2022 in the US and UK.

microSD card Prime Day Deals we'd like to see in the US

microSD card Prime Day Deals we'd like to see in the UK

Make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter feed for deals on games and accessories for all consoles and PC. We'll be sharing anything with a good discount during Prime Day 2022 event, hopefully there'll be a Nintendo Switch or an Android phone to make help the most of your new micro SD card too.