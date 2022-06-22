If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Amazon Prime Day PC deals 2022: Best early offers and what to expect

Here's the monitors, headsets, mice and other PC accessories we'd like to see in the Prime Day sale.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just weeks away, with the massive two-day sales event kicking off on the 12th of July and ending at midnight on the 13th. That means it's time to look ahead to deals we expect to see on PC accessories like headsets, keyboards, mice, and monitors, and look at some early Prime Day deals on offer right now.

Last year there were some great deals on monitors from Acer, Asus, and Samsung, headset deals from SteelSeries and Sennheiser, discounts on Logitech and Razer mice, plus SSD deals. There weren't any great deals on components like graphics cards or RAM, but we're optimistic a few deals might appear this time around.

Below, you can find links to loads of products included in previous Prime Day sales - including some that might already be discounted or are now even cheaper than last year! We'll update this page regularly, but make sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to help stay on top of the early Prime Day deals and also check out our main Prime Day gaming deals hub for all the best savings on PS5, Xbox and Nitendo Switch consoles, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X and Nintendo Switch games and much more.

Prime Day monitor deals 2022

Samsung odyssey g7 gaming monitor

There's such a wide range of gaming monitors out there now, with options for Full HD 1080p or Quad HD 1440p, as well as different refresh rates, curved and ultrawide monitors. Last year's sale had good discounts on Samsung Odyssey G7 series monitors, and on MSI Optix monitors too. We hope to see these feature again and expect discounts on some more of our favourite monitors like the Dell S2721DGFA.

Early US Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022

Prime Day headset deals 2022

steelseries arctis 7plus
Prime Day is always a great time to get a discounted headset, as many headsets go on sale regularly throughout the year so you can expect Prime Day to have the biggest savings. Last year saw good deals on SteelSeries and Sennheiser headsets, and we expect that to be the case in July, along with Logitech and Turtle Beach headsets too.

Early US Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022

Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Logitech G502 lightspeed wireless gaming mouse

Last year there were lots of Logitech and Razer gaming mice featured during the Prime Day sale. The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse was going for £61/$95, and the G502 Hero was reduced to £35/$38. The Razer discounts included the Viper ultimate for £87/$75, which will be much lower this year, and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed was £34/$35, with the Viper Mini going down to £28/$20.

Early US Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022

Prime Day keyboard deals 2022

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard
Last year in the US there were discounts on the Razer Cynosa Chroma, Razer Ornata, and SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboards which also had discounts in the UK. Both countries had good discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard, while some other highlights were the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition going down to £79, and the Razer BlackWidow V3 dropping to £95.

Early US Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022

Prime Day controller deals 2022

Xbox Core Controller Robot White

A controller can give you a much better gaming experience for a whole host of PC games, and Prime Day should hopefully have deals on Xbox controllers and PS5 DualSense controllers - both great to use on PC. We're hopeful that there'll be repeats of last year's sales on the PowerA Moga XP5-X controller and Razer's Wolverine Ultimate gamepad, too.

Early US Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022

Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals 2022

Crucial MX500 SATA Internal SSD

If you're looking for SSD and hard drive deals this Prime Day, have a look at our guide to the best Prime Day 2022 SSD and hard drive deals, covering the best storage upgrade options to look out for when July the 12th rolls around.

Early US Prime Day storage deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day storage deals 2022

Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card

Due to the ongoing silicon shortage, scalping issues and so on, there weren't any Graphics cards at RRP last Prime Day let alone on offer. However, with prices steadily declining over the last few months we're optimistic there might be a deal or two this year for those lucky enough to get one. We'll list a few cards we think have a chance of being discounted on Prime Day 2022.

Early US Prime Day graphics card deals 2022

Early UK Prime Day graphics card deals 2022

To help keep up with all the PC deals leading up to and during Prime Day, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter feed, where we share PC gaming deals and much more. Whether you're looking to swap out an old piece of hardware or upgrade your entire PC setup, we'll help you navigate the Prime Day deals so you can get the most value out of your money.

