Amazon Prime Day PC deals 2022: Best early offers and what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just weeks away, with the massive two-day sales event kicking off on the 12th of July and ending at midnight on the 13th. That means it's time to look ahead to deals we expect to see on PC accessories like headsets, keyboards, mice, and monitors, and look at some early Prime Day deals on offer right now.
Last year there were some great deals on monitors from Acer, Asus, and Samsung, headset deals from SteelSeries and Sennheiser, discounts on Logitech and Razer mice, plus SSD deals. There weren't any great deals on components like graphics cards or RAM, but we're optimistic a few deals might appear this time around.
Prime Day monitor deals 2022
There's such a wide range of gaming monitors out there now, with options for Full HD 1080p or Quad HD 1440p, as well as different refresh rates, curved and ultrawide monitors. Last year's sale had good discounts on Samsung Odyssey G7 series monitors, and on MSI Optix monitors too. We hope to see these feature again and expect discounts on some more of our favourite monitors like the Dell S2721DGFA.
Early US Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022
- SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD 240Hz- $549.99 (was $799.99)
- Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz- $239.99 (was $262.99)
- Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch Full HD 240Hz- $359.99 ($627.99)
- Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX 27 Inch Quad HD 144Hz- $256 (was $299.99)
- MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz- currently out of stock
- AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz- $199.99 (was $259.99)
Early UK Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2022
- Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD 240Hz- £520 (was £629.99)
- Dell S2721DGFA 27 Inch QHD 165Hz- £324 (was £379.99)
- Alienware AW2521HFA 24.5 Inch Full HD 240Hz- £249.99 (was £319.99)
- Huawei MateView GT 34 Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor 165Hz- £399 (was £449)
- Acer Nitro VG271UPBMIIPFX 27 Inch Quad HD 144Hz- £299.99
- MSI Optix G271 27 Inch 144Hz- £153.98 (was £168.97)
- AOC Gaming 27G2U 27 Inch 144Hz- £179.97 (was 235.99)
Prime Day headset deals 2022Prime Day is always a great time to get a discounted headset, as many headsets go on sale regularly throughout the year so you can expect Prime Day to have the biggest savings. Last year saw good deals on SteelSeries and Sennheiser headsets, and we expect that to be the case in July, along with Logitech and Turtle Beach headsets too.
Early US Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset- $89.99 (was $129.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset- $34.99 (was $49.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset- $169.99
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset- $65.95 (was $79)
- EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset- $107.98 (was $249.95)
- HyperX Cloud II - Gaming Headset- $69.99 (was $99.99)
Early UK Prime Day gaming headset deals 2022
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset- £83.50 (was £109.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset- £39.99 (was £49.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset- £169 (was £174.99)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset- £49.99 (was £89.99)
- EPOS Sennheiser Game One Gaming Headset- £129 (was £189.99)
- HyperX Cloud II - Gaming Headset- £49.99 (was £74.99)
Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
Last year there were lots of Logitech and Razer gaming mice featured during the Prime Day sale. The G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse was going for £61/$95, and the G502 Hero was reduced to £35/$38. The Razer discounts included the Viper ultimate for £87/$75, which will be much lower this year, and the Basilisk X Hyperspeed was £34/$35, with the Viper Mini going down to £28/$20.
Early US Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
- Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse- $39.99 (was $79.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse (White)- $22.08 (was $49.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse (Black)- $19.80 (was $49.99)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse- $69.99 (was $129.99)
- Razer Basilisk V2 Gaming Mouse- $34.99 (was $79.99)
- Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse- $23.74 (was $39.99)
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Gaming Mouse- $37.99 (was $69.99)
Early UK Prime Day gaming mouse deals 2022
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- £69.99 (was £129.99)
- Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse- £44.99 (was £79.99)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse- £74.85 (was £129.99)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- £35 (was £51.99)
- Logitech G203 LightSync Gaming Mouse- £21.99 (was £34.99)
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- £82 (was £129.99)
- Razer Viper Ultimate- £76
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £34.79 (was £59.99)
- Razer Viper Mini Gaming Mouse- £22.99 (was £39.99)
Prime Day keyboard deals 2022Last year in the US there were discounts on the Razer Cynosa Chroma, Razer Ornata, and SteelSeries Apex Pro keyboards which also had discounts in the UK. Both countries had good discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard, while some other highlights were the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition going down to £79, and the Razer BlackWidow V3 dropping to £95.
Early US Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022
- Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard- $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Razer Ornata Chroma Hybrid Gaming Keyboard- $72.99 (was $99.99)
- SteelSeries Apex Pro- $179.59 (was $199.99)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard- $44.99 (was $69.99)
- Apple Magic Keyboard - US English- $99
Early UK Prime Day gaming keyboard deals 2022
- Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro- £118.48 (was £149.99)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard- £38
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition- £92.69 (was £129.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3- £99.98 (was £139.99)
- Apple Magic Keyboard - British English- £69.99
Prime Day controller deals 2022
A controller can give you a much better gaming experience for a whole host of PC games, and Prime Day should hopefully have deals on Xbox controllers and PS5 DualSense controllers - both great to use on PC. We're hopeful that there'll be repeats of last year's sales on the PowerA Moga XP5-X controller and Razer's Wolverine Ultimate gamepad, too.
Early US Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Robot White- $49.49 (was $59.99)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller- $69.99
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller- $29.99 (was $37.99)
- PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile- $38 (was $69.99)
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate- $137.99 (was $159.99)
Early UK Prime Day controller and gamepad deals 2022
- Xbox Core Wireless Controller – Carbon Black- £54.99
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller- £56.99 (was £59.99)
- PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller- £29.99 (was £34.99)
- PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile- £34.99
- Razer Wolverine Ultimate- £109.99 (was £159.99)
Prime Day SSD and hard drive deals 2022
Early US Prime Day storage deals 2022
- Samsung 980 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD- $146.24 (was $209.99)
Early UK Prime Day storage deals 2022
- Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SATA Internal SSD - £70.94 (was £89.99)
- Crucial MX500 2 TB SATA Internal SSD - £145.69 (was £190.79)
- WD_BLACK SN850 1TB NVMe gaming SSD - £117.99 (was £153.99)
- WD_Black SN850 1TB NVMe gaming SSD with heatsink- £127 (was £257.99)
Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals
Due to the ongoing silicon shortage, scalping issues and so on, there weren't any Graphics cards at RRP last Prime Day let alone on offer. However, with prices steadily declining over the last few months we're optimistic there might be a deal or two this year for those lucky enough to get one. We'll list a few cards we think have a chance of being discounted on Prime Day 2022.
Early US Prime Day graphics card deals 2022
- Asus TUF Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition- $1,249.99 (was $1,349.99)
- Asus ROG Strix Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 V2 OC Edition- $479.99
- XFX Speedster SWFT309 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT- $479.99 (was $559.99)
Early UK Prime Day graphics card deals 2022
