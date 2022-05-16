Amazon Prime Day 2022 PS5 deals: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 PS5 deals: Here's what to expectThe Amazon Prime Day deals we hope to see on PS5 consoles, games and accessories in 2022.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, meaning now is a good time to refresh ourselves on the best PS5 deals we saw last year, and to share what deals we'd like to see during this year's Prime Day event. While discounts on the PS5 console itself still don't seem likely, we predict there will be some big bargains on games, controllers, hard drives and more for PS5 owners.
Ahead, you can find highlights from 2021's Prime Day that could go on sale again, as well as other PS5 accessories we think will have new deals, below. We'll have links to everything we talk about so you can get an idea of current pricing and favourite things you'll want to get when the big day comes around.
It's also a good idea to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where you'll get constant updates on gaming deals, restock alerts for PS5, and news on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Let's get into the breakdown of Prime Day's PS5 deals!
Prime Day PS5 stock
We were hoping there would be aPS5 restock during Amazon Prime Day last year but sadly it didn't happen. This was despite Amazon adding a Ratchet & Clank PS5 bundle to to its store in advance of the sale.
And while we remain hopeful there will be more PS5 restocks in the future, we're not expecting Amazon to restock the PS5 on Prime Day 2022, but we'll let you know if that changes. For now, keep checking our PS5 stock tracker page to help you get your hands on a console.
Prime Day PS5 game deals
Prime Day 2021 had some good deals on PS5 games that had released that year, especially at Amazon US where Returnal, Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales ultimate edition dropped down to $50 in price. With new games like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon: Forbidden West releasing this year, there should be even more PS5 games on sale during Prime Day in 2022. Below is a list of some games we expect to be on sale during Prime Day in the UK and US.
PS5 Games UK
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Elden Ring
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next Level Edition
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
PS5 Games US
Prime Day PS5 controller deals
Last year there weren't a lot of amazing controller deals or bundles apart from the occasiocal UK-exclusive. Have a read of Eurogamer's best PS5 accessories page to give yourself an idea of what to look out for, and then check the links below of what we hope will go on sale during Prime Day in the summer.
PS5 controllers UK
- DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller
- DualSense NOVA Pink Wireless Controller
- DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller + 20 GBP Wallet Top Up
PS5 controllers US
Prime Day PS5 SSD deals
Now we know the required specifications for an internal SSD to work in a PS5, Digital Foundry has an article on the best SSDs for the PS5 and tells you how to install it. This makes looking out for SSD deals on Prime Day a lot easier as we can reccomend internal and external/portable SSDs to help you upgrade your storage. Last year the 2TB Samsung 870 EVO dropped down to £148.59 and the 1TB Crucial X8 portable SSD was available for £85.99/$94.99.
PS5 SSD Deals UK
PS5 SSD Deals US
Prime Day PS5 Headset Deals
Last year the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset saw a discount, as well as many of the best gaming headsets that are compatible with the PS5. Highlights from last year included the SteelSeries Arctis 3 that could be picked up for £51.99 as well as the Arctis Pro which was discounted to £108.99. The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headset also got a generous discount to £69.99, as did the Stealth 700, which was priced down to £109.99.
PS5 Headset Deals UK
- PULSE 3D Midnight Black Wireless Headset
- Razer Blackshark V2 Pro
- SteelSeries Arctis 7P+
- ASTRO Gaming A40 TR
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless
PS5 Headset Deals US
Prime Day PS Plus DealsDuring Prime Day 2021 you could get three months of PS Plus and PS Now paired for £29.99. PlayStation has re-worked its PS Plus service and removed PS Now as a service so that won't be happening again. You can still purchase PS Plus membership cards on Amazon right now, but any membership you get from them will stay as the base tier when the change happens in June. If the new tiers are added to Amazon we'll link them below and hopefully they'll be discounted when Prime Day comes around.
PS Plus membership UK
PS Plus membership US
We'll update this page as we get more news on Prime Day 2022, a confirmed date for Prime Day, and any deals we catch wind of in advance. As we said at the top of the page, it's a good idea to follow our Twitter account so you don't miss any updates and to also keep up-to-date with other deals on PS5 consoles and accessories before and after Prime Day.