Amazon Prime Day 2022 PS5 deals: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner, meaning now is a good time to refresh ourselves on the best PS5 deals we saw last year, and to share what deals we'd like to see during this year's Prime Day event. While discounts on the PS5 console itself still don't seem likely, we predict there will be some big bargains on games, controllers, hard drives and more for PS5 owners. Ahead, you can find highlights from 2021's Prime Day that could go on sale again, as well as other PS5 accessories we think will have new deals, below. We'll have links to everything we talk about so you can get an idea of current pricing and favourite things you'll want to get when the big day comes around. It's also a good idea to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account where you'll get constant updates on gaming deals, restock alerts for PS5, and news on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Let's get into the breakdown of Prime Day's PS5 deals!

Prime Day PS5 stock We were hoping there would be aPS5 restock during Amazon Prime Day last year but sadly it didn't happen. This was despite Amazon adding a Ratchet & Clank PS5 bundle to to its store in advance of the sale. And while we remain hopeful there will be more PS5 restocks in the future, we're not expecting Amazon to restock the PS5 on Prime Day 2022, but we'll let you know if that changes. For now, keep checking our PS5 stock tracker page to help you get your hands on a console.

Prime Day PS Plus Deals During Prime Day 2021 you could get three months of PS Plus and PS Now paired for £29.99. PlayStation has During Prime Day 2021 you could get three months of PS Plus and PS Now paired for £29.99. PlayStation has re-worked its PS Plus service and removed PS Now as a service so that won't be happening again. You can still purchase PS Plus membership cards on Amazon right now, but any membership you get from them will stay as the base tier when the change happens in June. If the new tiers are added to Amazon we'll link them below and hopefully they'll be discounted when Prime Day comes around. PS Plus membership UK PlayStation Plus: 3 Month Membership Download Code PS Plus membership US PlayStation Plus: 3 Month Membership Download Code