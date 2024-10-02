Amazon opens preorders for Deadpool & Wolverine collector's edition steelbook

It's time to settle the debate – Deadpool or Wolverine? The year's most chaotic superhero flick, Deadpool & Wolverine, is up for grabs in glorious 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and digital. And yes, preorders are live over at Amazon / Amazon UK.

Here's where things get tricky: two limited-edition Steelbooks are in the mix. One slaps Deadpool on the cover, while the other has Hugh Jackman’s grumpy Wolverine front and center. Which one to choose? Well, if you’re a collector, you probably know how this goes… gotta catch 'em all, right?

Amazon's got the 4K UHD Steelbook listed at $65.99 for preorder, with a release date of October 22, 2024. Sure, that price stings a little, but it's nothing new – preorder prices tend to chill out closer to launch. Plus, thanks to Amazon's preorder price guarantee, you'll only pay the lowest price from when you order to when it ships.

Of course, if the bells and whistles of a Steelbook don't tempt you, there are the standard 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions as well. Walmart's even getting in on the action, so you’ve got options if Amazon's stock dries up. For the UK, preorders are set at £35, with a slightly later release on November 4.

The physical editions aren't just for show either. Alongside the 4K and Blu-ray discs, you’re getting a ton of extra content, including hours of bonus features and a gag reel – because what Deadpool movie doesn’t come with one of those?

If you're still undecided, you can always wait it out for the Disney+ release. Given recent MCU trends, you could be watching it on streaming before the end of the year. But let’s be honest, those Steelbooks look too good to pass up.

Oh, and if you're in the mood for more collector's items, don't sleep on the Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition. With a pop-up slipcover featuring that iconic dance scene, it's about as '90s nostalgia as it gets.