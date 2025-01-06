It's time to finally say goodbye to your dreams of a Mighty No. 9 3DS port, as Amazon seemingly starts cancelling very old orders of the failed Mega Man successor

Remember how Mighty No. 9 was supposed to get a Nintendo 3DS port? Well, that never happened, and now Amazon is finally cancelling people's orders.

Oh, Mighty No. 9, what a mess you were. Starting life as a kickstarter in 2013 from original Mega Man artist Keiji Inafune, the platformer was eventually released in 2016 to… not great reviews. It launched on PS3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and PC, but there were a couple of notably absent consoles on that list that were promised initially: the PS Vita, and the Nintendo 3DS. Funnily enough, one of the last stories about Mighty No. 9 from us here at VG247 was literally about how there was still an intention to release the game on both platforms, but that obviously never materialised, and with both consoles now dead for all intents and purposes, it never will.

Now, as spotted by GamesRadar, it appears that all these years later (almost an entire decade since it was released, just to make you feel old), Amazon is finally cancelling orders of the 3DS version of the game. Stuart Gipp of Retronauts shared a screenshot of an email from Amazon about his Mighty No. 9 3DS order, which explained that "due to a lack of availability, we will not be able to obtain the following item from your order. We've cancelled the item and apologise for the inconvenience." Now, it's rare that I don't blame Amazon for doing something wrong, but on this rare occasion I will defend it because, you know… the game just never came to the 3DS.

Essentially, it's time to move on. Inafune has, having worked on games like Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 and the upcoming Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time in the years following Mighty No. 9's release. Maybe this was the push you needed to heal.