Turns out Secret Level wasn't so secret after all, as Amazon has renewed it for a second season

Secret Level might have been a bit naff, but a lot of people watched it anyway, so Amazon is renewing it for a second season.

It seems like video adaptations are having a really good year this year - both Fallout and Arcane did exceptionally well at the time of their respective releases, and now the animated anthology series Secret Level has seemingly done incredibly well too, as Amazon is giving it a second season. As reported by Variety, Amazon has shared that Secret Level is apparently Prime Video's most-watched animated series debut of all time within its first week.

Unsurprisingly exact viewership numbers weren't shared, because when are they, but a measurement from Luminate says that the series was watched for 155.3 million minutes in the US alone during its first week; that's about 1.4 million views if you base it on how long the entire show is (109 minutes).

For me, this is just kind of an example of the overall quality of a show not mattering much when people are flocking to watch it. I didn't really get the point of Secret Level (apart from the whole "making money" thing), and felt that it didn't really work as its own thing, nor did it sell me on any of the show's games - even if that Pac-Man episode is getting its own video game adaptation next year, weirdly enough. Full circle moment I suppose?

What it does also show is that video game adaptations are the big thing right now, with series like Fallout quickly getting picked up for a second season (which started shooting recently), and even forgotten, almost unknown titles like Sega's Eternal Champions getting picked up for adaptations. Who could have guessed that video games are really popular and that there's countless numbers of them to turn into TV shows or movies!