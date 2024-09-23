Amazon Games is hiring a community manager for its upcoming AAA racing game, could we get a reveal soon?

Amazon Games and Maverick Games are working on a AAA racing game, that much we knew already. However, thanks to a fresh job posting for a community manager, we also know that Amazon is seemingly now in the process of prepping to oversee the community it hopes said game will develop.

The job posting, listed on Gamesjobs.co, states that Amazon is looking for a person with experience in the field of community management. This means "building, executing and scaling cross-functional programs or marketing campaigns from concept to completion", managing and measuring marketing performance, and using data to measure metrics. Pretty standard stuff from a start to finish video game community management role.

Hiring for roles like this typically happens when the developer is prepping for a marketing and PR rollout for a game. You need a community management to draft up plans for the game, identify the target audience, and get ready to engage with said audience. The fact Amazon's doing so now could well indicate that the company will be ready to do all those things in the coming months, which would be good news for those who've been sitting by eagerly waiting to hear more about Amazon Games' newest venture.

Both Amazon Games and Maverick Games are in need of a win. Maverick for obvious reasons - it's a fresh studio founded by industry devs familiar with the racing space due to connections with the Forza IP. For its first game, hopes are obviously high that the title can make an impact given the prestige of the names working on it. For Amazon, things are a bit more complicated. While the company has had some hits like Lost Ark and New World, it's seen its share of loses too.

Those who've been around for a bit may remember Crucible, the game Amazon released and then un-released way before Concord made it cool to do so. In more recent news, one of its big MMO games in the works, Blue Protocol, had its western release cancelled suddenly following a Japanese release that fell below expectations. Add on top of all of that the fact that Maverick Games' racing title is Amazon's first swing at a non-MMO game in a good while, and you've got a healthy heap of expectations to meet.

So it's a game to keep an eye on for sure. There's a lot riding on this one, one assumes in the passenger seat. In the meantime, if you fit the bill outlined and are looking for work, why not apply to this one! While we're all looking at Twitter for updates, you could see them from inside the company itself.

For the rest of us, are you excited for Amazon Games' upcoming racing game? What are your hopes for it? Let us know, down below.