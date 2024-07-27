The Boys continues to go down the Marvel route as it expands its universe even further with a Soldier Boy prequel series

The Boys might be wrapping things up after its fifth season, but Amazon clearly doesn't want that success to end, so a Soldier Boy prequel is now on the way.

Remember when The Boys was supposed to be a satire of modern superhero media? Me too! But, money talks, and what it's telling Amazon is to make yet another spinoff of The Boys, this time focused on Jensen Ackles' character Soldier Boy. The show was announced at a presentation focused on the series at San Diego Comic-Con this week, where showrunner Eric Kripke brought Ackles on stage to join the other main cast, where he initially revealed that Soldier Boy was going to be a series regular in the upcoming fifth season.

Ackles then went on to share a statement, saying: "We are excited to announce the next unhinged chapter of The Boys Universe called Vought Rising. The producers are writing the scripts right now. It will be a lurid pulp saga prequel set in New York City at the dawn of the 1950s about the humble yet diabolical beginnings of the Vought Corporation. I will be starring as Soldier Boy."

This was then followed up with a message from Aya Cash, who portrayed Stormfront on The Boys, a character that will also appear in the prequel: "I think this thing is going to be incredible. We’ve got everything from Judy Garland to Joe McCarthy. How, I don’t know, I didn’t write it. But I have read it, and it’s really, really good. I hope you’ll come with us on this journey and enjoy your Comic-Con."

A release date wasn't announced, though it's probably a safe bet to assume it will air some time after The Boys season 5 - which means it's likely quite a while away, as Karl Urban recently shared that the final season is a couple of years away yet.