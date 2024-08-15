Even Uwe Boll, renowned director of dirt video game movies such as Alone in the Dark, is dunking on Borderlands

Were you brave enough to ignore our review of the Borderlands movie and miss out on learning exactly the kind of thing you were in for when watching it? Well, at least it wasn't an Uwe Boll-directed video game adaptation. The disgraced director is making fun of the movie on Twitter though.

Borderlands' global box office haul during its first weekend in theaters was an embarrassing $16.5 million on a production budget estimated around $115 million (plus marketing costs). Needless to say, that's a massive flop, the kind that instantly kills any hope of ever sequelising a movie. There just wasn't any tangible hype surrounding the movie, and the brutal critic reviews certainly didn't help its case.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, even Boll, the mind behind F-tier video store bangers like Alone in the Dark (2005), BloodRayne (2005), or Far Cry (2008), is openly mocking Lionsgate's Eli Roth-directed misfire. 'Join in on the fun,' I'd say, but he messed it all up when he stated anyone wishes he directed Borderlands.

Yes, his low-budget adaptations fared 'better' than Borderlands at the box office given the money earned vs. their costs, but that's like saying that getting p**sed on is better than getting shat on (unless those are some of your private kinks). By all accounts, Boll's efforts in that arena are equally big failures, and the movies themselves are even worse.

Someone actually appeared under his post with the receipts, to which Boll simply replied with a (pretty funny) shitpost:

Image credit: X/UweBollRAWUSA

The fact alone he's defending the post-theatrical/domestic release performance of his movies with the number of illegal downloads they received is hilarious, but the custom image and very specific number of 41 billion are the icing on the cake. I personally don't care if those numbers are real; that is pretty based, as the kids say.

Ironically, Boll's career is actually rather vast, and I'm the first to admit he was almost on to something with his brutal Postal adaptation. Outside the realm of video game flicks, his Rampage movies and Assault on Wall Street even managed to move into 'positive' territory when it comes to audience reviews, so he ain't entirely sauceless either, just a bit delusional.