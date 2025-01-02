Forget the moon, an alleged GTA 6 leak might have revealed what the bins at Rockstar looked like about three years ago

Yep, you've read the headline, this is serious stuff. Someone claims to have posted some images taken in a Rockstar office of GTA 6 playing on a monitor to Reddit, and it might have shown us what the developer's bins looked like back in 2021. That's assuming it's actually genuine, of course.

The alleged leaked photo is the latest thing which have driven the hardcore Rockstar community into overdrive, after a lot of them spent the tail end of last month getting very animated about moons, playlists, and the number 27.

As spotted by Eurogamer, the leak was first posted to the GTA 6 subreddit by a user with the handle JustLovett0. The post, titled "a photo from mid-2021. I think it's been long enough I can post this", has since been locked and removed, but subsquently uploaded in a bunch of other places.

"Someone I am close to took it when they worked at the Rockstar office for a few months," the poster claimed, adding that said mystery person is "super far from Rockstar now". So, what do these snaps they've seemigly risked a lot to show the world actually reveal about GTA 6, assuming they're real?

Well, pretty much nothing about GTA 6, given all we've got is an alleged shot of it playing on a monitor that just shows Lucia standing about next to a wall, some blue shipping containers, and a few palm trees. Standing about in the vicinity of some things potentially confirmed as a GTA 6 feature, don't everyone cheer at once.

Aside from that, unless you're interested in doing some detective work to try and work out if this is potentially a shot of the interior of Rockstar's San Diego office, as the layout of the building seems to suggest, or gawk at some dev kits, you're outta luck.

Hang on a minute, how could we forget the most important detail! Look at that bin under the desk. You've never seen a cleaner or more evenly applied liner in your life, and there's no sign of a build-up of rubbish in the can. Even taking into account that it's potentially bin day in the photo - meaning the bin may just have been emptied - it's wonderfully smart. Black bin, white liner, properly formal. A bin you'd not mind allocating a seat at one of the main tables at your wedding.

