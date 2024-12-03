Alleged Fallout season two set pics have fans speculating New Vegas' Novac could show up, but I'm not believing it til I see the Dinky the dinosaur

Warning: Spoilers for Fallout New Vegas lie ahead.

The upcoming second series of Amazon's Fallout TV show has now reached the point where fans are circulating alleged photos of its sets from folks who claim to have driven past them, with one batch having sparked a bunch of speculation that New Vegas' Novac could pop up as a location Lucy and co visit in their next adventure.

While the fact filming for season two will have started last month, assuming plans haven't changed since returning actor Leslie Uggams said as much, would lend some potential credence to these photos actually being of a Fallout set, it's still worth taking them with a grain of salt for now.

So, what do these alleged set snaps from season two - which have been shared by a fan Twitter account with the handle Fallout Films (thanks, TheGamer), as well as on Reddit, show, assuming they're legit?

Well, fiming taking place at a location that looks to be a run-down motel - or have been built to resemble one. Based on a sign featured in one of the photos and a caption on one of the tweets, it looks like the place could be (or at least have been built to resemble) the abandoned Arne's Royal Hawaiian Motel in Baker, California. We know for sure that production for Fallout has shifted to Cali for season two, so that'd line up.

Some more leaked set photos from Fallout season 2. Novac is coming to life!



Are you excited for season 2? I want that Nuka Cola cooler! pic.twitter.com/sB50hPusIo — ☢️Fallout Films (@FilmsFallout) December 2, 2024

Regardless, fans have spotted another sign in the photos they think could point to what the location will be for the purposes of the show - the New Vegas motel/settelement of Novac. The shape looks to match, but the bit of the sign that would show the telltale cut off 'No Vac' letters is covered up by some fabric in the photos, so it's impossible to be sure, especially given none of the shots show anything resembling the town's iconic T-Rex.

Another detail that's caught the eyes of folks is some graffiti on a wall that reads 'Khans', which has naturally set people away wondering how any presnce the Great Khans have in the show's second season might fit in with what happens to them in New Vegas, given they can end up being wiped out or driven out of the Mojave depending on The Courier's actions.

I'd not get too bogged down in drawing conculsions, since it's just one bit of wall writing that could concievably have been around for any length of time in whatever context it might appear in the show, but it does seem notewothy than in New Vegas, Novac is famously home to ex-Khan sniper Manny Vargas.

Hey, maybe we'll get a nice chat between him and the "crazy genius-type character" Macaulay Culkin's set to be playing in Fallout season two inside the mouth of that aforementioned dino sign, assuming Novac does show up.