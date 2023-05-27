If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All Star Rail 1.1 Livestream Codes

Get your Galactic Roaming freebies

Honkai Star Rail Himeko build: An anime woman with long red hair, wearing a white dress and a golden choker with a large gold rose, is standing in front of a hologram projector depicting several stars and planets
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Updated on

The Star Rail 1.1 livestream codes are dropping as we speak, which gives you just 24 hours to redeem them for a quick influx of Stellar Jade, Credits and upgrade materials.

For those who don’t know, Star Rail codes are free-to-use codes that can be inputted into the Star Rail website or in-game, with each unique code providing its own prize. With each HSR livestream, super-limited codes with a 24-hour life span are shown off, which you’ll want to redeem asap.

As such, we’re putting together all the Honkai Star Rail livestream codes here, as well as a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Star Rail codes. That way, you’ll be able to reap the rewards in no time.

Star Rail livestream codes

Here are the working Star Rail livestream codes released so far today:

  • ZTPTNMTX8LUF: 100 Stellar Jade, 50K credits
  • CS75WMP976AK: 100 Stellar Jade
  • 8A6T6LBFQ4D3: 100 Stellar Jade, 5 Traveller's Guide
  • DB7A64BW8LC7: 100 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether

As the stream was delayed, you should now have until 28 May at 4:30AM BST to redeem these codes.

How to redeem the Star Rail livestream codes

In order to redeem Star Rail livestream codes, either from a livestream or another source, you’ll need to follow these steps:

  1. Head to the Star Rail Hoyoverse website
  2. Log in to your account
  3. Enter a valid code and click the big redeem button

Once you’ve finished these steps, you’ll get your reward via in-game mail, so log in and pick up your prize!

Alternatively, if you’re already logged in to Star Rail, you can redeem these codes in-game too:

  1. Launch Star Rail
  2. Open up the menu in the top-left
  3. click the three dots in the top-right
  4. Enter a valid code
  5. And click confirm

Just like the website method, you should get your code rewards from in-game mail soon after entering the code.

