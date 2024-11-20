As you embark on your lonely adventure across the hostile Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Stalkers who make good use of their scanners will quickly come across strange items known as artifacts. These items, molded by the Zone and its array of bizarre anomalies, can offer various perks (and often, cons) when equipped.

This makes them rather important to your time as a stalker, especially as you upgrade your armor and gain the capacity to equip more artifacts. Here’s everything you need to know about artifacts, what they do, and where to find them in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

All Stalker 2 artifacts explained

Artifacts in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl are items that have been forged by the Zone and the strange occurrences within it. As a result, these objects — once plain, old, ordinary items — now have special abilities that you, a Stalker, can use to aid with your exploration.

First things first, it’s worth noting that Artifact spawns are randomised, to an extent. Specific Artifacts have a tendency to spawn near specific anomalies, so it’s easy enough to hunt down Artifacts if you know where their associated anomalies are located, but the rarity of the Artifact you receive near these anomalies can be completely random.

The stats impacted remain the same regardless of the rarity of the Artifact you find, but the rarity will determine just how potent its effects are. For example, Steak’s below stat changes will remain the same whether you find a common or legendary version of the Artifact, but how effective these changes are can vary.

Below, we’ve listed all known Artifacts and where known, the anomalies we found them near too.

Steak

The Steak Artifact provides the following:

Bleeding resistance +

Radiation -

Goldfish

The Goldfish Artifact is found near gravitational anomalies and provides the following:

Weight +

Radiation -

Jellyfish

The Jellyfish Artifact provides the following:

Physical reduction +

Radiation -

Flytrap

The Flytrap Artifact is found near gravitational anomalies and provides the following:

Weight +

Radiation -

Spinner

The Spinner Artifact is found near thermal anomalies and provides the following:

Bleeding resistance +

Radiation -

Chocolate Bar

The Chocolate Bar Artifact is found near electric anomalies and provides the following:

Electrical protection +

Radiation -

Weird Ball

The Weird Ball is a legendary Artifact that is found near Boba in the Lesser Zone and provides the following:

Reduced bullet damage in combat

Dead Sponge

The Dead Sponge Artifact is found near thermal anomalies and provides the following:

Bleeding resistance + +

Radiation - -

Rat King

The Rat King Artifact is found near gravitational anomalies and provides the following:

Electrical protection +

Bleeding protection +

Radiation - -

Crystal Thorn

The Crystal Thorn Artifact is found near radiation anomalies and provides the following:

Radiation protection +

Droplets

The Droplets Artifact is found near thermal anomalies and provides the following:

Thermal protection +

Radiation -

Ciliate

The Ciliate Artifact is found near chemical anomalies and provides the following:

Chemical protection + +

Radiation - -

Moonlight

The Moonlight Artifact is found near electrical anomalies and provides the following:

Electrical protection + +

Radiation - -

Soul

The Soul Artifact is found near chemical anomalies and provides the following:

Endurance + +

Radiation - -

Flash

The Flash Artifact is found near electrical anomalies and provides the following:

Electrical protection +

Radiation -

Metal Chunk

The Metal Chunk Artifact is found near chemical anomalies and provides the following:

Chemical protection +

Radiation -

Mica

The Mica Artifact is found near radiation anomalies and provides the following:

Radiation protection +

Shell

The Shell Artifact is found near electric anomalies and provides the following:

Endurance +

Radiation -

Lyre

The Lyra Artifact is found near glass shard anomalies and provides the following:

Bleed resistance +

Weight +

Rad -

Spring

The Spring Artifact is found near gravity anomalies and provides the following:

Weight + +

Radiation - -

Battery

The Battery Artifact is found near radiation pool / bubble anomalies and provides the following:

Endurance +

Radiation -

Kolobok

The Kolobok Artifact is found near bubble anomalies and provides the following:

Chemical protection + +

Radiation - -

Crystal

The Spring Artifact is found near fire anomalies and provides the following:

Fire resistance +

Radiation -

Stone Blood

The Stone Blood Artifact is found near chemical anomalies and provides the following:

Weight +

Radiation -

Snowflake

The Snowflake Artifact is found near radiation / bubble anomalies and provides the following:

Endurance +

Radiation -

Flaw

The Flaw Artifact is found near fire anomalies and provides the following:

Bleed resistance +

Weight +

Radiation - -

Hypercube

The Hypercube is a legendary Artifact that is found in Circus, Zaton fire and provides the following:

Bleed resistance + + +

Fire protection + + +

Radiation - - -

Slug

The Slug Artifact is found near radiation anomalies and provides the following:

Radio protection +

Eye

The eye Artifact is found near fire anomalies and provides the following:

Fire resistance +

Radiation -

Cavity

The Cavity Artifact is found near glass shard anomalies and provides the following:

Bleed resistance +

Weight +

Radiation -

Crown

The Crown Artifact is found near gravity anomalies and provides the following:

Physical resistance +

Endurance +

Radiation - -

Magma

The Magma Artifact is found near thermal anomalies and provides the following:

Thermal protection +

Weight +

Radiation - -

Tourist's Breakfast

The Tourist's Breakfast Artifact is found near chemical anomalies and provides the following:

Chemical protection + +

Radiation - -

For more on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, take a look at how to increase your carry capacity, as well as all anomalies in the Zone.