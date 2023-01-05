All PlayStation Plus games for PS4 and PS5 [January 2023]

PlayStation Plus has an impressive number of games available to paying subscribers, especially for those busting our their wallet for PS Plus Extra and Ps Plus Premium. However, with multiple game libraries available to subscribers, it can be hard to keep track of what’s available.

To help you out, we’ve written out this quick guide on all the PS Plus games for January 2023. This includes the PlayStation Plus Games, the Classic Catalogue games, the game trails, and the game catalogue.

What games do you get with PlayStation Plus?

The number of free games you can download with PlayStation Plus varies on the type of subscription you have. As you pay for more expensive versions of the service, a greater number of libraries are made available to you.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get:

Rotating monthly games

PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get:

Rotating monthly games

The Game catalogue

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers get:

Rotating monthly games

The Game catalogue

Game trails

The Classics Catalogue

As you can see, by paying for the more expensive PS Plus packages, you get all the perks of the prior versions of the service. So you don't need to worry about missing out on the monthly free games if you splash a little bit more cash out one month.

Rotating Monthly Games (January)

After all these years, Fallout 76 is well worth a try!

Here are the three free games available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers in January 2023:

Axiom Verge 2

Fallout 76

Jedi: Fallen Order

PlayStation Plus Extra: Entire Game Catalogue

THere's plenty of brilliant games- including numerious Assassin's creed games - available in the catalogue.

Below, we’ve got the full list of PS4 and PS5 games available to those with either a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription listed in alphabetical order:

A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle

Absolver: Downfall

ABZÛ

Ace of Seafood

ADR1FT

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods: Redemption

Ashen

Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed® Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed® III Remastered

Assassin's Creed® Odyssey

Assassin's Creed® Origins

Assassin's Creed® Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed® Syndicate

Assassin's Creed® Unity

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Bad North

BALAN WONDERWORLD PS4 & PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Ben 10: Power Trip

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound by Flame

Bound

Brawlout

Brothers: a Tale of two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bugsnax

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu®

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chorus

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines - PlayStation®4 Edition

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Croixleur Sigma

Crysis Remastered

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edtion

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL - The Game

Dead by Daylight PS4 & PS5

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest 2

Death end reQuest

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT

DEATHLOOP

Defence Grid 2

Deliver Us The Moon

Demon's Souls

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction AllStars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Standard Edition

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS

DRAGON QUEST HEROES

DRAGON QUEST HEROES II

DRAGON QUEST HEROES II Digital Explorer's Edition

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

EARTH DEFENCE FORCE: IRON RAIN

EARTH DEFENCE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Electronic Super Joy

ELEX

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination PS4 & PS5

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

FAR CRY 3: BLOOD DRAGON CLASSIC EDITION

Far Cry 4

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry® New Dawn

Far Cry®3 Classic Edition

Far Cry®5

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION

FINAL FANTASY® IX Digital Edition

FINAL FANTASY® VII

FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster

Fire Pro Wrestling World

FlatOut 4 - Total Insanity

FLUSTER CLUCK

FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION

For The King

FORECLOSED

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL*GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT (PlayStation Plus)

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Gigantosaurus The Game

God of War

Gods Will Fall

Golf With Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

GRIP

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront®: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human: Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat PS4 & PS5

I am Bread

I Am Dead

Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure

Indivisible

inFAMOUS Second Son

inFAMOUS First Light

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2 - Standard Edition

INSIDE

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment

JUMANJI: The Video Game

KeyWe

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Kona

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator PS4 & PS5

LEFT ALIVE® DAY ONE EDITION

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO® Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo's Fortune

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

LittleBigPlanet 3

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater PS4 & PS5

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metro Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Mighty No. 9

MINIT

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

MONOPOLY PLUS

MONOPOLY® Madness

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition

Moving Out

MudRunner

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg 2

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (PS4)

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition

Omega Quintet

Onee Chanbara Origin

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Paw Patrol: On a Roll!

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

R-Type® Final 2

Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

RESOGUN

Returnal

Rez Infinite

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Seasons after Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora EX

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition

Spitlings

STAR OCEAN First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

STEINS;GATE ELITE

Stellaris: Console Edition - Standard Edition

Stranded Deep

Stray

Sundered®: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition

Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition

Tetris® Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council - Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew® 2 Standard Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope PS4 & PS5

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan PS4 & PS5

The Division 2 - Standard Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online - PS4

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PS5 & PS4

The Escapists 2

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

The Gardens Between

The Last Guardian

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO® Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium

The Messenger

The MISSING J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Pedestrian

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This Is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas Was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands - Standard Edition

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 PS4

Tour de France 2021 PS5

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania® Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of Mana

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials® Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition

UNO

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

Virginia - The Game.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs®2

Watch_Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Werewolves Within

What Remains of Edith Finch

WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY®

Worms W.M.D

Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version

Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.

WWE 2K22 for PS4

Wytchwood

XCOM 2

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Zero

Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

428: Shibuya Scramble

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

PlayStation Plus Premium: All Game Trails

Wanna see what Cyberpunk is like these days? Now you can!

There’s a curated selection of demos for high-budget PlayStation games available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. You can find the current selection available here:

Horizon Forbidden West

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

Olli Olli World

Steel Rising

MX vs ATV Legends

Soul Hackers 2

WWE 2K22

UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Hot Wheels Unleashed

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

Spellforce 3 Reforced

Elemental War 2

Ghostwire: Tokyo

NHRA Championship Drag Racing

LEGO® CITY Undercover

Biomutant

Phoenix Point

MLB the Show 22

Little League World Series Baseball 2023

NBA 2K23

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES NIRVANA INITIATIVE

Hunting Simulator 2

MotoGP™22

ELEX 2

Crusader Kings III

Rollerdrome

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Dying Light 2

Relayer

Rims Racing

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

PlayStation Plus Premium: Full Classic games catalogue

Plenty of PlayStation classics are up for grabs here.

For those who go all the way and pay for the most expensive version of PlayStation Plus, they can download the following PS2, PS3, and PSP games! You can read the full list below (note that games marked with an asterisk * may not be present depending on your country):

AFRIKA*

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars*

Air Conflicts: Vietnam*

AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed *

Alien Rage*

Alien Spidy*

All Zombies Must Die!*

Alone in the Dark: Inferno*

Anarchy: Rush Hour*

Anna – Extended Edition*

Anomaly Warzone Earth*

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!*

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3*

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*

Armageddon Riders

Asura's Wrath*

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1*

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2*

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*

Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bang Bang Racing*

Batman: Arkham Origins*

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City

Battle Fantasia*

BATTLE OF TILES EX*

Battle Princess of Arcadias*

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Bentley's Hackpack*

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare*

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War*

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betrayal*

Bolt*

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brink*

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Burn Zombie Burn!*

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars Mater-National Championship*

Cars Race-O-Rama*

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate*

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*

Cel Damage HD*

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle*

CRASH COMMANDO*

Critter Crunch*

CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING*

Crysis Remastered*

Cuboid*

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle*

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)

Dark Mist*

Dark Sector*

Dark Void*

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection*

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition*

DEAD OR ALIVE 5*

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*

Deadliest Warrior: Legends*

Deadliest Warrior: The Game*

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection*

Deception IV: Blood Ties*

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*

Demon's Souls

Derrick the Deathfin

Devil May Cry 4*

Devil May Cry HD Collection*

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice*

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten*

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness*

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*

Disney Universe*

Disney·PIXAR Brave*

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*

Divekick*

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time*

Dogfight 1942*

Double Dragon Neon*

Dragon Fin Soup*

Dragon's Lair*

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp*

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*

Dynasty Warriors 7*

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*

Dynasty Warriors 8*

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends*

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce*

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)*

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*

Eat Them!*

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

Echochrome: Prelude*

Elefunk*

Enemy Front*

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West*

Escape Dead Island*

Ethan: Meteor Hunter*

Eufloria*

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3*

Fallout: New Vegas*

FantaVision

Final Exam*

Final Fight: Double Impact*

Frogger Returns*

Fuel Overdose*

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*

Genji: Days of the Blade*

G-Force

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime*

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD*

God of War II HD*

God of War III Remastered*

God of War: Ascension*

Gravity Rush Remastered *

Greg Hastings Paintball 2*

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*

Hamilton's Great Adventure*

Hamsterball*

Heavenly Sword*

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan*

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear*

Heavy Rain*

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition*

HOARD*

Hotline Miami

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Tennis

HUNTED: THE DEMON'S FORGE*

Hustle Kings*

I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)

ibb & obb*

ICO Classics HD*

inFAMOUS*

inFAMOUS 2*

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood*

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos*

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom*

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*

Jak 3

Jak II

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe*

Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine*

Joe Danger 2: The Movie*

Judge Dee - The City God Case*

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

JumpJet Rex

Karateka*

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdom of Paradise

Knytt Underground*

KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ

Kung Fu Rabbit*

Last Rebellion*

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West*

Legasista*

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*

Leo's Fortune

Linger in Shadows*

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered*

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! *

LocoRoco Remastered*

Lost Planet*

LOST PLANET 2*

Lost Planet 3*

Lumines Remastered

Machinarium (PS3)*

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magic Orbz*

Magus*

Majo to Hyakkihei*

Mamorukun Curse!*

Mars: War Logs*

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*

MEGA MAN 10*

MEGA MAN 9*

Meikyu touro Legasista

METAL SLUG 3*

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse*

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition*

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

MX vs ATV Reflex*

MX vs ATV: Alive*

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED*

Narco Terror*

Ninja Gaiden 3*

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge*

Ninja Gaiden Sigma*

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*

NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.

Numblast

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

OKABU*

OKAGE: Shadow King

Outcast - Second Contact

Papo & Yo*

Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution*

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One*

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two*

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*

Pid*

Pinball Heroes

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End*

PixelJunk Eden Encore*

PixelJunk Monsters*

PixelJunk Monsters Encore*

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap*

Piyotama*

Planet Minigolf*

Planets Under Attack*

Pool Nation*

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition*

Primal

Prismatic Solid

Proteus*

Puppeteer*

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Agent*

Q*Bert: Rebooted*

QUANTUM THEORY*

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic*

RAGE*

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE*

Raiden IV: OverKill*

Raiden V: Director's Cut

rain*

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille*

Ratchet & Clank*

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando*

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time *

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One*

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked*

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault *

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus*

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal*

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty*

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction*

Realms Of Ancient War*

Record of Agarest War*

Record of Agarest War 2*

Record of Agarest War Zero*

Red Dead Redemption*

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson's Chronicles

Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All

Resident Evil 4*

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*

Resident Evil 6*

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*

Resident Evil Revelations 2*

Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition*

Resident Evil Revelations*

Resident Evil Director's Cut*

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*

Resistance 3*

Retro City Rampage DX*

Retro/Grade*

Ricochet HD*

Ridge Racer 2

Rise of the Kasai

Rocket Knight*

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken*

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)

Sacred 3 Gold*

Sacred Citadel*

SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13*

Saints Row 2*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs*

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub?*

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone*

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak*

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain*

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version*

SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires*

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4*

Sanctum 2*

Savage Moon*

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter*

Shiki-tei

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution*

Siren

Siren: Blood Curse*

Skullgirls Encore*

Sky Fighter*

Skydive: Proximity Flight*

SkyDrift*

Slender: The Arrival*

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time*

Smash Cars*

Snakeball*

Sniper Elite V2*

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype*

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer*

Space Ace*

Spelunker Collection*

Spelunker HD*

Split/Second: Velocity*

Star Raiders*

Star Wars Racer Revenge*

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II*

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

StarDrone*

STARWHAL*

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition*

STRIDER

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER*

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE*

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS*

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE*

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH*

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust HD *

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*

Syberia*

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

Tales from Space: About a Blob*

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack*

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness*

The Darkness II*

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION*

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game*

The King of Fighters XIII*

The Last Guy*

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition*

The Sly Collection

The UnderGarden*

Thunder Wolves*

TOKYO JUNGLE

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters*

Toro to MorMori*

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home*

Toy Story 3

Trash Panic *

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O'll*

Tron: Evolution*

Truck Racer*

Umbrella Corps*

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*

Urban Trial Freestyle*

Velocibox

VelocityUltra*

Vessel*

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign*

Wakeboarding HD*

War of the Monsters

Warlords*

WARRIORS OROCHI 3*

Warriors: Legends of Troy*

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus*

WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS*

When Vikings Attack!*

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles*

White Knight Chronicles II*

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls*

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

XBLAZE Code:Embryo*

XCOM: Enemy Within*

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z*

Z/X

Zack Zero*

Zen Pinball 2*

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge*

.detuned

That wraps up all the games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Let us know below which of these games you’ve played!