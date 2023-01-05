All PlayStation Plus games for PS4 and PS5 [January 2023]
Looking for a list of PS Plus games for each tier? We've got a PS Plus games list written and ready.
PlayStation Plus has an impressive number of games available to paying subscribers, especially for those busting our their wallet for PS Plus Extra and Ps Plus Premium. However, with multiple game libraries available to subscribers, it can be hard to keep track of what’s available.
To help you out, we’ve written out this quick guide on all the PS Plus games for January 2023. This includes the PlayStation Plus Games, the Classic Catalogue games, the game trails, and the game catalogue.
What games do you get with PlayStation Plus?
The number of free games you can download with PlayStation Plus varies on the type of subscription you have. As you pay for more expensive versions of the service, a greater number of libraries are made available to you.
PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get:
- Rotating monthly games
PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers get:
- Rotating monthly games
- The Game catalogue
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers get:
- Rotating monthly games
- The Game catalogue
- Game trails
- The Classics Catalogue
As you can see, by paying for the more expensive PS Plus packages, you get all the perks of the prior versions of the service. So you don't need to worry about missing out on the monthly free games if you splash a little bit more cash out one month.
- Rotating Monthly Games (January)
- PlayStation Plus Extra: Entire Game Catalogue
- PlayStation Plus Premium: All Game Trails
- PlayStation Plus Premium: Full Classic games catalogue
Rotating Monthly Games (January)
Here are the three free games available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers in January 2023:
- Axiom Verge 2
- Fallout 76
- Jedi: Fallen Order
PlayStation Plus Extra: Entire Game Catalogue
Below, we’ve got the full list of PS4 and PS5 games available to those with either a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium subscription listed in alphabetical order:
- A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle
- Absolver: Downfall
- ABZÛ
- Ace of Seafood
- ADR1FT
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed® Freedom Cry
- Assassin's Creed® III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin's Creed® Origins
- Assassin's Creed® Rogue Remastered
- Assassin's Creed® Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed® Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed® Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Bad North
- BALAN WONDERWORLD PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound by Flame
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bugsnax
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chorus
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines - PlayStation®4 Edition
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crysis Remastered
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edtion
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead by Daylight PS4 & PS5
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Death end reQuest
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
- DEATHLOOP
- Defence Grid 2
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Demon's Souls
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destruction AllStars
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 Standard Edition
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES II
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES II Digital Explorer's Edition
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- EARTH DEFENCE FORCE: IRON RAIN
- EARTH DEFENCE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Electronic Super Joy
- ELEX
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination PS4 & PS5
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- FAR CRY 3: BLOOD DRAGON CLASSIC EDITION
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry® New Dawn
- Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
- Far Cry®5
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER (Standard Version)
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
- FINAL FANTASY® IX Digital Edition
- FINAL FANTASY® VII
- FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- FlatOut 4 - Total Insanity
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION
- For The King
- FORECLOSED
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL*GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT (PlayStation Plus)
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- God of War
- Gods Will Fall
- Golf With Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- GRIP
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human: Fall Flat
- Human: Fall Flat PS4 & PS5
- I am Bread
- I Am Dead
- Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- inFAMOUS First Light
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2 - Standard Edition
- INSIDE
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment
- JUMANJI: The Video Game
- KeyWe
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator PS4 & PS5
- LEFT ALIVE® DAY ONE EDITION
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO® Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo's Fortune
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater PS4 & PS5
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Metro Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty No. 9
- MINIT
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- MONOPOLY® Madness
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg 2
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty (PS4)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
- Omega Quintet
- Onee Chanbara Origin
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Paw Patrol: On a Roll!
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect: PlayStation®4 Edition
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- R-Type® Final 2
- Rabbids Invasion: The interactive TV Show
- Rad Rodgers
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Rebel Galaxy
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- Returnal
- Rez Infinite
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Seasons after Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora EX
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Spitlings
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- STEINS;GATE ELITE
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Standard Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Stray
- Sundered®: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition
- Terraria – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Tetris® Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council - Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew® 2 Standard Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope PS4 & PS5
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan PS4 & PS5
- The Division 2 - Standard Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online - PS4
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PS5 & PS4
- The Escapists 2
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- The Gardens Between
- The Last Guardian
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The LEGO® Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Medium
- The Messenger
- The MISSING J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Pedestrian
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This Is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas Was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon® Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands - Standard Edition
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 PS4
- Tour de France 2021 PS5
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania® Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of Mana
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials® Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End Digital Edition
- UNO
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia - The Game.
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs®2
- Watch_Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- WHEEL OF FORTUNE
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY®
- Worms W.M.D
- Wreckfest PlayStation®5 Version
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
- WWE 2K22 for PS4
- Wytchwood
- XCOM 2
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Zero
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
PlayStation Plus Premium: All Game Trails
There’s a curated selection of demos for high-budget PlayStation games available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. You can find the current selection available here:
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Olli Olli World
- Steel Rising
- MX vs ATV Legends
- Soul Hackers 2
- WWE 2K22
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- Spellforce 3 Reforced
- Elemental War 2
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing
- LEGO® CITY Undercover
- Biomutant
- Phoenix Point
- MLB the Show 22
- Little League World Series Baseball 2023
- NBA 2K23
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES NIRVANA INITIATIVE
- Hunting Simulator 2
- MotoGP™22
- ELEX 2
- Crusader Kings III
- Rollerdrome
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Dying Light 2
- Relayer
- Rims Racing
- Vampire The Masquerade Swansong
PlayStation Plus Premium: Full Classic games catalogue
For those who go all the way and pay for the most expensive version of PlayStation Plus, they can download the following PS2, PS3, and PSP games! You can read the full list below (note that games marked with an asterisk * may not be present depending on your country):
- AFRIKA*
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars*
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam*
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed *
- Alien Rage*
- Alien Spidy*
- All Zombies Must Die!*
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno*
- Anarchy: Rush Hour*
- Anna – Extended Edition*
- Anomaly Warzone Earth*
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!*
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star*
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Arcana Heart 3*
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!*
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura's Wrath*
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1*
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2*
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk*
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~*
- Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3 -*
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland*
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~*
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bang Bang Racing*
- Batman: Arkham Origins*
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
- Battle Fantasia*
- BATTLE OF TILES EX*
- Battle Princess of Arcadias*
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Bentley's Hackpack*
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles*
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED*
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2*
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien*
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare*
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War*
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger*
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- BloodRayne: Betrayal*
- Bolt*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brink*
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Burn Zombie Burn!*
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK*
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars Mater-National Championship*
- Cars Race-O-Rama*
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate*
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2*
- Cel Damage HD*
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer*
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle*
- CRASH COMMANDO*
- Critter Crunch*
- CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING*
- Crysis Remastered*
- Cuboid*
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle*
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
- Dark Mist*
- Dark Sector*
- Dark Void*
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection*
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition*
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5*
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)*
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends*
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game*
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection*
- Deception IV: Blood Ties*
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess*
- Demon's Souls
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Devil May Cry 4*
- Devil May Cry HD Collection*
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice*
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten*
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness*
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two*
- Disney Universe*
- Disney·PIXAR Brave*
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)*
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!*
- Divekick*
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time*
- Dogfight 1942*
- Double Dragon Neon*
- Dragon Fin Soup*
- Dragon's Lair*
- Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp*
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires*
- Dynasty Warriors 7*
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends*
- Dynasty Warriors 8*
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends*
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce*
- Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)*
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon*
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard*
- Eat Them!*
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- Echochrome: Prelude*
- Elefunk*
- Enemy Front*
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West*
- Escape Dead Island*
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter*
- Eufloria*
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3*
- Fallout: New Vegas*
- FantaVision
- Final Exam*
- Final Fight: Double Impact*
- Frogger Returns*
- Fuel Overdose*
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*
- Genji: Days of the Blade*
- G-Force
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime*
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD*
- God of War II HD*
- God of War III Remastered*
- God of War: Ascension*
- Gravity Rush Remastered *
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2*
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*
- Hamilton's Great Adventure*
- Hamsterball*
- Heavenly Sword*
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan*
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear*
- Heavy Rain*
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition*
- HOARD*
- Hotline Miami
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Tennis
- HUNTED: THE DEMON'S FORGE*
- Hustle Kings*
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube (PS1/PS4)
- ibb & obb*
- ICO Classics HD*
- inFAMOUS*
- inFAMOUS 2*
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood*
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos*
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom*
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak 3
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe*
- Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine*
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie*
- Judge Dee - The City God Case*
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka*
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kingdom of Paradise
- Knytt Underground*
- KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
- Kung Fu Rabbit*
- Last Rebellion*
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West*
- Legasista*
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars*
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga*
- Leo's Fortune
- Linger in Shadows*
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered*
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! *
- LocoRoco Remastered*
- Lost Planet*
- LOST PLANET 2*
- Lost Planet 3*
- Lumines Remastered
- Machinarium (PS3)*
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magic Orbz*
- Magus*
- Majo to Hyakkihei*
- Mamorukun Curse!*
- Mars: War Logs*
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond*
- MEGA MAN 10*
- MEGA MAN 9*
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- METAL SLUG 3*
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse*
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition*
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- MX vs ATV Reflex*
- MX vs ATV: Alive*
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED*
- Narco Terror*
- Ninja Gaiden 3*
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge*
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma*
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2*
- NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence*
- NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
- OKABU*
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Papo & Yo*
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution*
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One*
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two*
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension*
- Pid*
- Pinball Heroes
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End*
- PixelJunk Eden Encore*
- PixelJunk Monsters*
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore*
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap*
- Piyotama*
- Planet Minigolf*
- Planets Under Attack*
- Pool Nation*
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition*
- Primal
- Prismatic Solid
- Proteus*
- Puppeteer*
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Agent*
- Q*Bert: Rebooted*
- QUANTUM THEORY*
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic*
- RAGE*
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE*
- Raiden IV: OverKill*
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- rain*
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille*
- Ratchet & Clank*
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando*
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time *
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One*
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked*
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault *
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus*
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal*
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty*
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction*
- Realms Of Ancient War*
- Record of Agarest War*
- Record of Agarest War 2*
- Record of Agarest War Zero*
- Red Dead Redemption*
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare*
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson's Chronicles
- Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All
- Resident Evil 4*
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)*
- Resident Evil 6*
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X*
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2*
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition*
- Resident Evil Revelations*
- Resident Evil Director's Cut*
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles*
- Resistance 3*
- Retro City Rampage DX*
- Retro/Grade*
- Ricochet HD*
- Ridge Racer 2
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rocket Knight*
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken*
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
- Sacred 3 Gold*
- Sacred Citadel*
- SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13*
- Saints Row 2*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs*
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub?*
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone*
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak*
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain*
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version*
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires*
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4*
- Sanctum 2*
- Savage Moon*
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter*
- Shiki-tei
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution*
- Siren
- Siren: Blood Curse*
- Skullgirls Encore*
- Sky Fighter*
- Skydive: Proximity Flight*
- SkyDrift*
- Slender: The Arrival*
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time*
- Smash Cars*
- Snakeball*
- Sniper Elite V2*
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype*
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer*
- Space Ace*
- Spelunker Collection*
- Spelunker HD*
- Split/Second: Velocity*
- Star Raiders*
- Star Wars Racer Revenge*
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II*
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- StarDrone*
- STARWHAL*
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition*
- STRIDER
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER*
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE*
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS*
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE*
- STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH*
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust HD *
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix*
- Syberia*
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Tales from Space: About a Blob*
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack*
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness*
- The Darkness II*
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION*
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game*
- The King of Fighters XIII*
- The Last Guy*
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition*
- The Sly Collection
- The UnderGarden*
- Thunder Wolves*
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters*
- Toro to MorMori*
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home*
- Toy Story 3
- Trash Panic *
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O'll*
- Tron: Evolution*
- Truck Racer*
- Umbrella Corps*
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection*
- Urban Trial Freestyle*
- Velocibox
- VelocityUltra*
- Vessel*
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign*
- Wakeboarding HD*
- War of the Monsters
- Warlords*
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3*
- Warriors: Legends of Troy*
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus*
- WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS*
- When Vikings Attack!*
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles*
- White Knight Chronicles II*
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls*
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
- XBLAZE Code:Embryo*
- XCOM: Enemy Within*
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z*
- Z/X
- Zack Zero*
- Zen Pinball 2*
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge*
- .detuned
That wraps up all the games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Let us know below which of these games you’ve played!