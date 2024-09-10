All NBA 2K25 locker codes

Another year, another round of keeping up with codes, and while the selection of NBA 2K25 locker codes is comparatively limited at the moment, you can still get your hands on a set of helpful bonuses to help get move you toward a solid build more quickly. 2K usually puts out new locker codes every week and on some special occasions, so you may want to bookmark this page and check back regularly for more.

We've listed every active NBA 2K25 locker code, along with what you get and how to redeem them in the sports game.

How to redeem NBA 2K25 locker codes

You can redeem your locker codes from the MyTeam menu. From there, select:

Market

Locker Codes

Enter your code, and assuming it’s valid, you’ll get the goods instantly. Some codes require you to visit 2K’s website or the NBA’s official site to retrieve, though the 2K team posts most of them publicly online.

All active NBA 2K25 locker codes

As of September 9, 2024, you can grab two NBA 2K25 locker codes. What they are changes from person to person, though you’ll get the same things regardless. To claim them:

Go to NBA.com

Sign in to your existing account or create a new one

Click the “Benefits, Voting, and Badges” page

Click the “”View Your Benefits” button

Your two codes live on this page, and you can redeem them in NBA 2K25.

NBA 2K25 Rewards: Level Up – Two level skips, skill boosts for 10 games, 1 hour XP Coin for MyTeam and Career modes

NBA 2K25 Rewards: Season 1 – Two MyTeam Season 1 card packs, MyTeam merch

The first is undre the “Featured Benefit” section, and the second is under “Access Granted.” These two promotions don’t seem to have any expiration date – at the very least, the NBA site lists no date – so it’s worth trying these whenever you get the game and access the MyTeam menu.

For more NBA 2K25 help, check out our NBA 2K25 Point Guard build and Shooting Guard build for some tips on crafting solid players for online matches.