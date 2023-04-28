All Lightsaber parts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out, and is packed full of lightsaber parts hidden across the game. Hidden in caves, buildings, and all manner of secret places. Once you track down these lightsaber parts, you'll be able to customize your jedi weapon to your hearts content.

This guide will take you through each lightsaber part location, as well as how to reach it. With each part, we've included a screenshot of the map so you can cross reference it with your own game.

Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor all lightsaber part locations

The kind of lightsaber parts you can find are emitters, switches, pommels, grip and weapon material. You can, on occasion, find a whole new lightsaber hidden away. In this case, you'll get a matching emmiter, switch, grip, and pommel at the same time.

Once you have a lightsaber part, you can equip it at any workbench in the game. These lightsaber parts have no influence on damage or player power. However, it's my duty to inform you that if you use the white lightsaber crystal, you are a loser.

You can find lightsaber parts on each of the planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We've broken them down by planet below!

Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.

Coruscant lightsaber parts

Patience Emitter

Found on the Rooftops. As soon as you drop down and gain control of your character for the first time, walk forward and open the blue chest next to the scannable door.

Right as you drop down for the first time, by the locked door.

Patience Switch

Found on the Rooftops. From the first meditation point, use BD to slice open the nearby flashing red door. Walk through, force push the water pipe, then leap across to the furthest platform. The lightsaber part can be found in a chest there.

Right at the edge of the platform, behind the slicable door near the meditation point.

Koboh lightsaber parts

Light metal weapon material

Found in the Derelict Dam. From the meditation point, walk towards the giant create and stick left. You’ll be able to walk down a slope towards a hidden blue chest containing the light metal weapon material.

Right in the corner!

Kashyyyk Paint weapon material

Found in the Southern Reaches. From the meditation point, head downhill to Mosey’s hut then take a right past some gorgers. You’ll find a rock wall you can climb up, marked by some white symbols painted on the wall. When you climb up, swing across the chasm using the nearby pole, then cut the vines leading into the cave. Past two enemies, you’ll find a blue chest behind a waterfall.

Hidden in the cave, behind a waterfall.

Jedi paint weapon material

Found in the Chamber of Duality. In the Chamber of Duality, cross the bridge that requires two orbs to activate. Once you do, run across the wall to your left. When you land, you’ll see a blue chest on the ground to your left. Inside is the Jedi Paint weapon material.

On the ground, before you free Zee.

Santari Khri lightsaber Grip / Emitter / Pommel / Switch

Found in the Untamed Downs - Go to the cave to the right of the forest gate, then walk inside. Clear out all the enemies. You’ll find a door you can blow up using a roller mine. Drag a Roller Mine from a locked door nearby (read a guide about it here). Once you blow the door open, you’ll find a chest you can open for a Santari Khri lightsaber.

A whole lightsaber in this one chest.

Diligence Pommel

Found in the Basalt Rift. From the Basalt Rift meditation point, cross over the shortcut and down the hill towards the high republic ruins. Once you reach the giant monster at the bottom of the path, drop down to either side of the path and enter the tunnel going beneath it. There you’ll find a locked chest with the Diligence Pommel inside.

Under the path you walked down.

Diligence Switch

Found in the Forrest Array. Take the zipline shortcut and make your way down to the buildings below. From there, walk back towards the meditation point and climb up the nearby circular building. Walk around the right of the roof and a chest will be waiting.

before you slide down, look right!

Diligence Grip

Found in the Forrest Array. Point the beam towards the Bilemaw Den, and you’ll find a chest at the end of the beam by a tree.

Follow the laser to the chest.

Warm Metal Weapon Material

Found in the Winding Ravine (requires access to Jedha) As you enter the Winding Ravine, turn left and push the yellow box against the wall to create a path upwards. As you wall run ahead, you’ll be able to jump below into a lower path on the left wall. Inside is a chest.

Look left as you wall run. In a lower path, there's a box.

Hunter Lightsaber

Requires access to Jehda. Found in the Winding Ravine. Follow the Winding Ravine up until you reach a Relter, then fly it down to the rope shortcut. By this shortcut, is a chest.

Your big reward for finishing the zone!

Patience Pommel

Found in the Mountain Ascent. Take the zipline up and jump into the pool in front of you. A chest can be found underwater, to the right of the grapple point.

In the water!

Harmony Switch

Found in the Devastated Settlement. Once you’ve unlocked the Koboh Grinder and the 2nd central steam vent, glide down and to an isolated stone pillar back towards the meditation point. On there, alongside several enemies, is a locked chest.

surrounded by bugs.

Hard Leather weapon material

Found in the Devastated Settlement.Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. Jump in the pool, and you’ll find a chest underwater.

Under the water!

Harmony Pommel

Found in the Alignment Control Centre. Climb down the vines from near the lift, then drop down into the room below. There will be a chest.

In a room hidden below.

Model 13 Barrel

Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.

Showdown Barrel

Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.

Showdown Body

Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.

K3 Vindicator Body

Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.

RSKF-44 Grip (gun)

Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.

Textured Rubber weapon material

Found in Imperial Post 8L-055. From the meditation point, drop down and walk away from the hanger. You’ll see a small jump to a locked chest. After you shoot the electro dart at the nearby machine, the chest will unlock.

Round the corner from the meditaiton point.

RSKF-44 Barrel

Found in Imperial Post 8L-055. Once you enter the big red room, jump down to the platform to your right. Once there, make one more jump and you’ll find a chest.

Right at the red room.

Unique Non-metal weapon material

Found in the Chamber of Clarity. As you enter, pull the box beneath you to the right so you can cross the gap to the other side. Before you jump across it, leap down to where it was in the wall. There will be a side path you can climb up inside. Run across the walls to the platform above, and follow the path around. Pull the two boxes ahead of you to reach the other side of the room. Once you reach the other side, there will be a chest you can loot.

Hidden in the chamber!

Two Tone Metal weapon material

Requires electro shot. Found in Derelict Dam. Head into the firelit room in the mines, then shoot the machine near the roof. This will unlock the chest nearby.

Use the dart and prepare for a fight!

Arakyd Heavy Grip (blaster)

make use of that electo dart!

Swoop blaster (all parts)

Requires electro dart. Found in the Untamed Downs Start from the boiling bluff meditation point then exit into the Untamed Downs. Walk straight to the locked chest. You can find a machine directly below it that will unlock the chest when shot with your electro dart.

Requires electro dart. Found in Rambler's Reach Outpost. Shoot the dart at the machine in the building in town. From there, climb on the roof and pull the cable to the slot on the same roof. This will open the door below, where the chest is.

Power up the building and a chest is inside!

Jedha Lightsaber parts

Serenity Emitter

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 4 Jedha scrolls.

Assembly Emitter

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 4 Jedha scrolls.

Justice Emitter

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 4 Jedha scrolls.

Assembly Switch

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.

Detachment Switch

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.

Justice Switch

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.

Assembly Grip

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.

Serenity Grip

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.

Temperance Grip

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.

Detachment Grip

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Assembly Pommel

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Temperance Pommel

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Serenity Pommel

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Jedha Paint weapon material

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Imperial weapon material

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Worn Metal weapon material

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Soft Leather weapon material

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Rebel Paint weapon material

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Hard Plastoid weapon material

Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.

Scrapyard Pommel

Move some orbs and it's yours!

Found in the Desert Passages. From the workbench, take the elevator up. In this room, pull both orbs embedded in the walls away from the large door opposite. This will unlock a door on the bottom floor, Head inside, then walk right, and you’ll find a chest.

Justice Grip

Found in the Trailhead Pantheon. As you enter the circular puzzle room, pull the rope above to open the door guarding the box. As it closes, wedge the box between the floor and the door so you can walk inside. There’s a chest there.

Use the box to keep the door open.

K3 Vindicator barrel

Found in Whistling Drop. Underneath the crashed and burning imperial ship.

head under the crahsed ship.

Temperance Switch

Found on the Timeworn bridge. Use the zipline shortcut, then drop to a chest on the centre platform.

In the middle of the bridge.

K3 Vindicator Grip (blaster)

Requires forcefield dash. Found in the Whistling Drop. From the meditation point, pass through the green forcefield to reach the chest.

Right by the meditation point.

Shattered Moon

Harmony Grip

Found in the Automated Forge. From the meditation point, take a right and jump across two platforms shooting out steam. In a side room is a chest.

A few short jumps and you're there.

Unique Metal weapon material

Found in the Automated Forge. Walk past the large droid room, then take a left. Once outside, take a left and run across the nearby walls. Once across, you’ll find a chest.

it's also by a shortcut.

Harmony Emitter

Found in the Automated Forge. In the room where you fight the Magnaguard. Turn left and you’ll find a chest you can unlock.

Kill the Magnaguard and this is your main reward.

Scrapyard Switch

A quick dash and it's yours!

Requires forcefield dash. Found in The Archive. Enter the side room, squeeze through the gap, and dash through the forcefield. Once you do, look left for the chest.