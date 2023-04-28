All Lightsaber parts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
All lightsaber part locations, including weapon materials, all in one guide with maps.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out, and is packed full of lightsaber parts hidden across the game. Hidden in caves, buildings, and all manner of secret places. Once you track down these lightsaber parts, you'll be able to customize your jedi weapon to your hearts content.
This guide will take you through each lightsaber part location, as well as how to reach it. With each part, we've included a screenshot of the map so you can cross reference it with your own game.
Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor all lightsaber part locations
The kind of lightsaber parts you can find are emitters, switches, pommels, grip and weapon material. You can, on occasion, find a whole new lightsaber hidden away. In this case, you'll get a matching emmiter, switch, grip, and pommel at the same time.
Once you have a lightsaber part, you can equip it at any workbench in the game. These lightsaber parts have no influence on damage or player power. However, it's my duty to inform you that if you use the white lightsaber crystal, you are a loser.
You can find lightsaber parts on each of the planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We've broken them down by planet below!
Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.
Coruscant lightsaber parts
Patience Emitter
Found on the Rooftops. As soon as you drop down and gain control of your character for the first time, walk forward and open the blue chest next to the scannable door.
Patience Switch
Found on the Rooftops. From the first meditation point, use BD to slice open the nearby flashing red door. Walk through, force push the water pipe, then leap across to the furthest platform. The lightsaber part can be found in a chest there.
Koboh lightsaber parts
Light metal weapon material
Found in the Derelict Dam. From the meditation point, walk towards the giant create and stick left. You’ll be able to walk down a slope towards a hidden blue chest containing the light metal weapon material.
Kashyyyk Paint weapon material
Found in the Southern Reaches. From the meditation point, head downhill to Mosey’s hut then take a right past some gorgers. You’ll find a rock wall you can climb up, marked by some white symbols painted on the wall. When you climb up, swing across the chasm using the nearby pole, then cut the vines leading into the cave. Past two enemies, you’ll find a blue chest behind a waterfall.
Jedi paint weapon material
Found in the Chamber of Duality. In the Chamber of Duality, cross the bridge that requires two orbs to activate. Once you do, run across the wall to your left. When you land, you’ll see a blue chest on the ground to your left. Inside is the Jedi Paint weapon material.
Santari Khri lightsaber Grip / Emitter / Pommel / Switch
Found in the Untamed Downs - Go to the cave to the right of the forest gate, then walk inside. Clear out all the enemies. You’ll find a door you can blow up using a roller mine. Drag a Roller Mine from a locked door nearby (read a guide about it here). Once you blow the door open, you’ll find a chest you can open for a Santari Khri lightsaber.
Diligence Pommel
Found in the Basalt Rift. From the Basalt Rift meditation point, cross over the shortcut and down the hill towards the high republic ruins. Once you reach the giant monster at the bottom of the path, drop down to either side of the path and enter the tunnel going beneath it. There you’ll find a locked chest with the Diligence Pommel inside.
Diligence Switch
Found in the Forrest Array. Take the zipline shortcut and make your way down to the buildings below. From there, walk back towards the meditation point and climb up the nearby circular building. Walk around the right of the roof and a chest will be waiting.
Diligence Grip
Found in the Forrest Array. Point the beam towards the Bilemaw Den, and you’ll find a chest at the end of the beam by a tree.
Warm Metal Weapon Material
Found in the Winding Ravine (requires access to Jedha) As you enter the Winding Ravine, turn left and push the yellow box against the wall to create a path upwards. As you wall run ahead, you’ll be able to jump below into a lower path on the left wall. Inside is a chest.
Hunter Lightsaber
Requires access to Jehda. Found in the Winding Ravine. Follow the Winding Ravine up until you reach a Relter, then fly it down to the rope shortcut. By this shortcut, is a chest.
Patience Pommel
Found in the Mountain Ascent. Take the zipline up and jump into the pool in front of you. A chest can be found underwater, to the right of the grapple point.
Harmony Switch
Found in the Devastated Settlement. Once you’ve unlocked the Koboh Grinder and the 2nd central steam vent, glide down and to an isolated stone pillar back towards the meditation point. On there, alongside several enemies, is a locked chest.
Hard Leather weapon material
Found in the Devastated Settlement.Once you’ve opened three steam vents at the centre of the zone, fly up to a rocky pillar with a pool at the top. Jump in the pool, and you’ll find a chest underwater.
Harmony Pommel
Found in the Alignment Control Centre. Climb down the vines from near the lift, then drop down into the room below. There will be a chest.
Model 13 Barrel
Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.
Showdown Barrel
Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.
Showdown Body
Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.
K3 Vindicator Body
Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.
RSKF-44 Grip (gun)
Bought at Caij’s Bounty Board shop. It costs 1 bounty puck.
Textured Rubber weapon material
Found in Imperial Post 8L-055. From the meditation point, drop down and walk away from the hanger. You’ll see a small jump to a locked chest. After you shoot the electro dart at the nearby machine, the chest will unlock.
RSKF-44 Barrel
Found in Imperial Post 8L-055. Once you enter the big red room, jump down to the platform to your right. Once there, make one more jump and you’ll find a chest.
Unique Non-metal weapon material
Found in the Chamber of Clarity. As you enter, pull the box beneath you to the right so you can cross the gap to the other side. Before you jump across it, leap down to where it was in the wall. There will be a side path you can climb up inside. Run across the walls to the platform above, and follow the path around. Pull the two boxes ahead of you to reach the other side of the room. Once you reach the other side, there will be a chest you can loot.
Two Tone Metal weapon material
Requires electro shot. Found in Derelict Dam. Head into the firelit room in the mines, then shoot the machine near the roof. This will unlock the chest nearby.
Arakyd Heavy Grip (blaster)Requires electro dart. Found in the Untamed Downs Start from the boiling bluff meditation point then exit into the Untamed Downs. Walk straight to the locked chest. You can find a machine directly below it that will unlock the chest when shot with your electro dart.
Swoop blaster (all parts)
Requires electro dart. Found in Rambler's Reach Outpost. Shoot the dart at the machine in the building in town. From there, climb on the roof and pull the cable to the slot on the same roof. This will open the door below, where the chest is.
Jedha Lightsaber parts
Serenity Emitter
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 4 Jedha scrolls.
Assembly Emitter
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 4 Jedha scrolls.
Justice Emitter
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 4 Jedha scrolls.
Assembly Switch
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.
Detachment Switch
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.
Justice Switch
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.
Assembly Grip
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.
Serenity Grip
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.
Temperance Grip
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 3 Jedha scrolls.
Detachment Grip
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Assembly Pommel
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Temperance Pommel
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Serenity Pommel
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Jedha Paint weapon material
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Imperial weapon material
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Worn Metal weapon material
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Soft Leather weapon material
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Rebel Paint weapon material
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Hard Plastoid weapon material
Bought from Sister Taske’s shop on Jedha for 2 Jedha scrolls.
Scrapyard Pommel
Found in the Desert Passages. From the workbench, take the elevator up. In this room, pull both orbs embedded in the walls away from the large door opposite. This will unlock a door on the bottom floor, Head inside, then walk right, and you’ll find a chest.
Justice Grip
Found in the Trailhead Pantheon. As you enter the circular puzzle room, pull the rope above to open the door guarding the box. As it closes, wedge the box between the floor and the door so you can walk inside. There’s a chest there.
K3 Vindicator barrel
Found in Whistling Drop. Underneath the crashed and burning imperial ship.
Temperance Switch
Found on the Timeworn bridge. Use the zipline shortcut, then drop to a chest on the centre platform.
K3 Vindicator Grip (blaster)
Requires forcefield dash. Found in the Whistling Drop. From the meditation point, pass through the green forcefield to reach the chest.
Shattered Moon
Harmony Grip
Found in the Automated Forge. From the meditation point, take a right and jump across two platforms shooting out steam. In a side room is a chest.
Unique Metal weapon material
Found in the Automated Forge. Walk past the large droid room, then take a left. Once outside, take a left and run across the nearby walls. Once across, you’ll find a chest.
Harmony Emitter
Found in the Automated Forge. In the room where you fight the Magnaguard. Turn left and you’ll find a chest you can unlock.
Scrapyard Switch
Requires forcefield dash. Found in The Archive. Enter the side room, squeeze through the gap, and dash through the forcefield. Once you do, look left for the chest.