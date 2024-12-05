All Infinity Nikki Outfits and Abilities
Here are all outfits — and their associated Abilities and themes — you can expect to unlock in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki is the open-world dress-up game that many of us have been waiting for. It’s a laid-back gacha game with no pressure to pull for the latest S-tier character or weapon. Instead, you’ll be spending most of your time gathering flowers, catching bugs, and slowly but surely unlocking new items of clothing to adorn your character in.
Of course, Infinity Nikki’s gacha elements mean that the best pieces of clothing can be rather difficult to come by, but like most gacha games, you really don’t need these S-tier dresses and hairstyles to have fun and make significant progress across Miraland. Though, if you’re wondering about all of the outfits you can unlock and how to unlock them in Infinity Nikki, this guide has you covered.
Fortunately, there’s quite a few free outfits you can mix and match!
There are many outfits in Infinity Nikki, as is to be expected from the open-world dress-up game. To help you assess what outfits you should be collecting and which ones you can look forward to acquiring, we’ve listed all known free and premium outfits below, and how to unlock them.
Free Outfits in Infinity Nikki
The below outfits are free outfits in Infinity Nikki, typically awarded to you as part of a quest or achievement.
|Outfit
|Theme
|How to Unlock
|Wind of Purity
|Unlocked during tutorial
|Bubbly Voyage
|Unlocked by default
|Bye-Bye Dust
|Unlocked during tutorial
|Afternoon Shine
|Unlocked during the Accident at the Clothing Store quest
|Rippling Serenity
|Unlocked during Unexplained Coma Incidents quest
|Fully Charged
|Unlocked during the Power Outage Rescue quest
|Guard’s Resolve
|A reward for completing the The Truth is Close quest
|Floral Memory
|Unlocked via the Heart of Infinity during the Wish Collector’s Crisis quest
|Starlet Burst
|Unlockable via the Heart of Infinity during the Mysterious Wishing Woods quest
|Symphony of Strings
|Unlockable via the Heart of Infinity during the Attention! Faewish Sprite Spotted quest
|Carnival Ode
|Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world.
|Scarlet Dream
|Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world.
|Wishful Aurosa (Miracle Outfit)
|Insights of the Heart of Infinity
Permanent Banner Outfits in Infinity Nikki - Resonance from the Distant Sea
The permanent banner - Resonance from the Distant Sea - consists of four highlight outfits, and you can select one at a time to focus on acquiring. You’ll also need Resonite Crystals to wish for these.
With one of the four below outfits selected, you’re guaranteed one piece of it for every ten wishes you make.
|Outfit
|Theme
|How to Unlock
|Fairytale Swan
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
|Blossoming Stars
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
|Whispers of Waves
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
|Crystal Poems
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
Other outfits available via the permanent banner which you will find yourself slowly collecting are as follows:
|Outfit
|Theme/Rating
|How to Unlock
|Shark Mirage
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
|Forest’s Fluttering
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
|Breezy Tea Time
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
|Sweet Jazz Nights
|Resonance from the Distant Sea
Limited Banner Outfits in Infinity Nikki
The below outfits are available as part of Infinity Nikki’s limited-time banners, Blooming Fantasy and Butterfly Dreams.
|Outfit
|Theme
|How to Unlock
|Flowing Colors
|Limited-Time Resonance - Butterfly Dreams
|Flutter Storm
|Limited-Time Resonance - Butterfly Dreams
|Moment Capturer
|Limited-Time Resonance - Blooming Fantasy
|Blooming Dreams
|Limited-Time Resonance - Blooming Fantasy
Additional Outfits in Infinity Nikki
|Ouftit
|Theme/Rating
|How to Unlock
|Far and Away
|Pre-registration milestone reward.
|Rebirth Wish
|Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn
|Hometown Breeze
|Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn
|Starwish Echoes
|Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn
|Chic Elegance
|Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world
|School Days
|Outfit pieces are world travel mementos
|Refined Grace
|Proof of styling prowess
|Scaly Dream
|Available in the store for 980 Stellarite.
|Departing Blossom
|Proof of styling prowess
|Searching for Dreams
|Proof of styling prowess
|A Beautiful Day
|Proof of styling prowess
|Starlit Celebration
|Obtained from Heartfelt Wish event
|First Love
|Available in the store for 60 Stellarite
|Whimsical Picnic
|Available in the store for 300 Stellarite
|Moonlight Oath
|Available in the store for 2980 Stellarite
|Bibcoon Realm
|Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
|Bright Days
|Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
|Quirky Idea
|Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
|Sweet Honey
|Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
|Monster Girl
|Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
|Cozy Adventure
|Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
