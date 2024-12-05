Skip to main content
All Infinity Nikki Outfits and Abilities

Here are all outfits — and their associated Abilities and themes — you can expect to unlock in Infinity Nikki.

Five different premium Infinity Nikki outfits are shown in key artwork for the game
Image credit: Papergames
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Infinity Nikki is the open-world dress-up game that many of us have been waiting for. It’s a laid-back gacha game with no pressure to pull for the latest S-tier character or weapon. Instead, you’ll be spending most of your time gathering flowers, catching bugs, and slowly but surely unlocking new items of clothing to adorn your character in.

Of course, Infinity Nikki’s gacha elements mean that the best pieces of clothing can be rather difficult to come by, but like most gacha games, you really don’t need these S-tier dresses and hairstyles to have fun and make significant progress across Miraland. Though, if you’re wondering about all of the outfits you can unlock and how to unlock them in Infinity Nikki, this guide has you covered.

Fortunately, there’s quite a few free outfits you can mix and match!

All Infinity Nikki Outfits and Abilities

There are many outfits in Infinity Nikki, as is to be expected from the open-world dress-up game. To help you assess what outfits you should be collecting and which ones you can look forward to acquiring, we’ve listed all known free and premium outfits below, and how to unlock them.

Free Outfits in Infinity Nikki

The below outfits are free outfits in Infinity Nikki, typically awarded to you as part of a quest or achievement.

Outfit Theme How to Unlock
Wind of Purity
  • Elegant
  • Provides the Purification Ability
    		•  Unlocked during tutorial
    Bubbly Voyage
  • Sweet
  • Provides the Floating Ability
    		•  Unlocked by default
    Bye-Bye Dust
  • Sweet
  • Provides the Animal Grooming Ability
    		•  Unlocked during tutorial
    Afternoon Shine
  • Sweet
  • Adventure
  • Provides the Bug Catching Ability
    		•  Unlocked during the Accident at the Clothing Store quest
    Rippling Serenity
  • Cool
  • Provides the Fishing Ability
    		•  Unlocked during Unexplained Coma Incidents quest
    Fully Charged
  • Cool
  • Provides the Electrician Ability
    		•  Unlocked during the Power Outage Rescue quest
    Guard’s Resolve
  • Cool
  • Allows Nikki to disguise herself as a Guard
    		•  A reward for completing the The Truth is Close quest
    Floral Memory
  • Fresh
  • Provides the Floral Gliding Ability
    		•  Unlocked via the Heart of Infinity during the Wish Collector’s Crisis quest
    Starlet Burst
  • Sweet
  • Provides the Shrinking Ability
    		•  Unlockable via the Heart of Infinity during the Mysterious Wishing Woods quest
    Symphony of Strings
  • Sweet
  • Provides the Violinist Ability
    		•  Unlockable via the Heart of Infinity during the Attention! Faewish Sprite Spotted quest
    Carnival Ode
  • Cool
    		•  Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world.
    Scarlet Dream
  • Sweet
    		•  Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world.
    Wishful Aurosa (Miracle Outfit)
  • Elegant
    		•  Insights of the Heart of Infinity
    Nikki can be seen wearing the Blossoming Stars outfit in Infinity Nikki
    Blossoming Stars is one of multiple outfits you can get from Infinity Nikki's permanent banner. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

    Permanent Banner Outfits in Infinity Nikki - Resonance from the Distant Sea

    The permanent banner - Resonance from the Distant Sea - consists of four highlight outfits, and you can select one at a time to focus on acquiring. You’ll also need Resonite Crystals to wish for these.

    With one of the four below outfits selected, you’re guaranteed one piece of it for every ten wishes you make.

    Outfit Theme How to Unlock
    Fairytale Swan
  • Elegant
  • Formal
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea
    Blossoming Stars
  • Fresh
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea
    Whispers of Waves
  • Elegant
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea
    Crystal Poems
  • Sweet
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea

    Other outfits available via the permanent banner which you will find yourself slowly collecting are as follows:

    Outfit Theme/Rating How to Unlock
    Shark Mirage
  • Cool
  • Provides the Fishing Ability
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea
    Forest’s Fluttering
  • Fresh
  • Provides the Bug Catching Ability
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea
    Breezy Tea Time
  • Elegant
  • Provides the Animal Grooming Ability
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea
    Sweet Jazz Nights
  • Sweet
    		•  Resonance from the Distant Sea

    Limited Banner Outfits in Infinity Nikki

    The below outfits are available as part of Infinity Nikki’s limited-time banners, Blooming Fantasy and Butterfly Dreams.

    Outfit Theme How to Unlock
    Flowing Colors
  • Fresh
  • Provides the Whimsicality Ability
    		•  Limited-Time Resonance - Butterfly Dreams
    Flutter Storm
  • Sexy
    		•  Limited-Time Resonance - Butterfly Dreams
    Moment Capturer
  • Cool
    		•  Limited-Time Resonance - Blooming Fantasy
    Blooming Dreams
  • Sweet
  • Provides the Floating Ability
    		•  Limited-Time Resonance - Blooming Fantasy
    Nikki can be seen wearing the Miracle Outfit, Wishful Aurosa, in key artwork for Infinity Nikki
    Wishful Aurosa is Infinity Nikki's Miracle Outfit that you will get for free as part of the story. | Image credit: Papergames

    Additional Outfits in Infinity Nikki

    Ouftit Theme/Rating How to Unlock
    Far and Away
  • Sweet
    		•  Pre-registration milestone reward.
    Rebirth Wish
  • Sweet
    		•  Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn
    Hometown Breeze
  • Fresh
    		•  Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn
    Starwish Echoes
  • Sexy
    		•  Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn
    Chic Elegance
  • Elegant
    		•  Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world
    School Days
  • Sweet
    		•  Outfit pieces are world travel mementos
    Refined Grace
  • Cool
    		•  Proof of styling prowess
    Scaly Dream
  • Cool
    		•  Available in the store for 980 Stellarite.
    Departing Blossom
  • Fresh
    		•  Proof of styling prowess
    Searching for Dreams
  • Sexy
    		•  Proof of styling prowess
    A Beautiful Day
  • Elegant
    		•  Proof of styling prowess
    Starlit Celebration
  • Sexy
    		•  Obtained from Heartfelt Wish event
    First Love
  • Sexy
    		•  Available in the store for 60 Stellarite
    Whimsical Picnic
  • Elegant
    		•  Available in the store for 300 Stellarite
    Moonlight Oath
  • Elegant
    		•  Available in the store for 2980 Stellarite
    Bibcoon Realm
  • Sexy
    		•  Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
    Bright Days
  • Fresh
    		•  Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
    Quirky Idea
  • Cool
    		•  Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
    Sweet Honey
  • Elegant
    		•  Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
    Monster Girl
  • Cool
    		•  Pear-Pal Premium Outfit
    Cozy Adventure
  • Cool
    		•  Pear-Pal Premium Outfit

    For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at how to upgrade your outfits! While you're at it, keep an eye on our Infinity Nikki codes for more freebies, as well as how to win Style Challenges.

