Infinity Nikki is the open-world dress-up game that many of us have been waiting for. It’s a laid-back gacha game with no pressure to pull for the latest S-tier character or weapon. Instead, you’ll be spending most of your time gathering flowers, catching bugs, and slowly but surely unlocking new items of clothing to adorn your character in.

Of course, Infinity Nikki’s gacha elements mean that the best pieces of clothing can be rather difficult to come by, but like most gacha games, you really don’t need these S-tier dresses and hairstyles to have fun and make significant progress across Miraland. Though, if you’re wondering about all of the outfits you can unlock and how to unlock them in Infinity Nikki, this guide has you covered.

Fortunately, there’s quite a few free outfits you can mix and match!

All Infinity Nikki Outfits and Abilities

There are many outfits in Infinity Nikki, as is to be expected from the open-world dress-up game. To help you assess what outfits you should be collecting and which ones you can look forward to acquiring, we’ve listed all known free and premium outfits below, and how to unlock them.

Free Outfits in Infinity Nikki

The below outfits are free outfits in Infinity Nikki, typically awarded to you as part of a quest or achievement.

Outfit Theme How to Unlock Wind of Purity Elegant Provides the Purification Ability Unlocked during tutorial Bubbly Voyage Sweet Provides the Floating Ability Unlocked by default Bye-Bye Dust Sweet Provides the Animal Grooming Ability Unlocked during tutorial Afternoon Shine Sweet Adventure Provides the Bug Catching Ability Unlocked during the Accident at the Clothing Store quest Rippling Serenity Cool Provides the Fishing Ability Unlocked during Unexplained Coma Incidents quest Fully Charged Cool Provides the Electrician Ability Unlocked during the Power Outage Rescue quest Guard’s Resolve Cool Allows Nikki to disguise herself as a Guard A reward for completing the The Truth is Close quest Floral Memory Fresh Provides the Floral Gliding Ability Unlocked via the Heart of Infinity during the Wish Collector’s Crisis quest Starlet Burst Sweet Provides the Shrinking Ability Unlockable via the Heart of Infinity during the Mysterious Wishing Woods quest Symphony of Strings Sweet Provides the Violinist Ability Unlockable via the Heart of Infinity during the Attention! Faewish Sprite Spotted quest Carnival Ode Cool Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world. Scarlet Dream Sweet Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world. Wishful Aurosa (Miracle Outfit) Elegant Insights of the Heart of Infinity

Blossoming Stars is one of multiple outfits you can get from Infinity Nikki's permanent banner. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Permanent Banner Outfits in Infinity Nikki - Resonance from the Distant Sea

The permanent banner - Resonance from the Distant Sea - consists of four highlight outfits, and you can select one at a time to focus on acquiring. You’ll also need Resonite Crystals to wish for these.

With one of the four below outfits selected, you’re guaranteed one piece of it for every ten wishes you make.

Outfit Theme How to Unlock Fairytale Swan Elegant Formal Resonance from the Distant Sea Blossoming Stars Fresh Resonance from the Distant Sea Whispers of Waves Elegant Resonance from the Distant Sea Crystal Poems Sweet Resonance from the Distant Sea

Other outfits available via the permanent banner which you will find yourself slowly collecting are as follows:

Outfit Theme/Rating How to Unlock Shark Mirage Cool Provides the Fishing Ability Resonance from the Distant Sea Forest’s Fluttering Fresh Provides the Bug Catching Ability Resonance from the Distant Sea Breezy Tea Time Elegant Provides the Animal Grooming Ability Resonance from the Distant Sea Sweet Jazz Nights Sweet Resonance from the Distant Sea

Limited Banner Outfits in Infinity Nikki

The below outfits are available as part of Infinity Nikki’s limited-time banners, Blooming Fantasy and Butterfly Dreams.

Outfit Theme How to Unlock Flowing Colors Fresh Provides the Whimsicality Ability Limited-Time Resonance - Butterfly Dreams Flutter Storm Sexy Limited-Time Resonance - Butterfly Dreams Moment Capturer Cool Limited-Time Resonance - Blooming Fantasy Blooming Dreams Sweet Provides the Floating Ability Limited-Time Resonance - Blooming Fantasy

Wishful Aurosa is Infinity Nikki's Miracle Outfit that you will get for free as part of the story. | Image credit: Papergames

Additional Outfits in Infinity Nikki

Ouftit Theme/Rating How to Unlock Far and Away Sweet Pre-registration milestone reward. Rebirth Wish Sweet Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn Hometown Breeze Fresh Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn Starwish Echoes Sexy Give Dew of Inspiration to the Cadenceborn Chic Elegance Elegant Outfit pieces are rare treasures scattered in chests across the world School Days Sweet Outfit pieces are world travel mementos Refined Grace Cool Proof of styling prowess Scaly Dream Cool Available in the store for 980 Stellarite. Departing Blossom Fresh Proof of styling prowess Searching for Dreams Sexy Proof of styling prowess A Beautiful Day Elegant Proof of styling prowess Starlit Celebration Sexy Obtained from Heartfelt Wish event First Love Sexy Available in the store for 60 Stellarite Whimsical Picnic Elegant Available in the store for 300 Stellarite Moonlight Oath Elegant Available in the store for 2980 Stellarite Bibcoon Realm Sexy Pear-Pal Premium Outfit Bright Days Fresh Pear-Pal Premium Outfit Quirky Idea Cool Pear-Pal Premium Outfit Sweet Honey Elegant Pear-Pal Premium Outfit Monster Girl Cool Pear-Pal Premium Outfit Cozy Adventure Cool Pear-Pal Premium Outfit

