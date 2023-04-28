All Health Stim Upgrades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be pretty tricky sometimes, especialyl at higher difficulties! As such, knowing the locations for all health stim upgrades is incredibly important. Technically a collectable yes, but a must-have even for those who don't care about tracking down every treasure in the game.

As such, we've written up this guide on all the health stim upgrade locations. We've broken it down planet-by-planet, included map screenshots, and written a short description of how to get there so it's as easy as possible to find each one.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch the launch gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor here!

All health stim upgrade locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Each health stim upgrade is found insde a special chest - larger than the common blue cube chest and only found occasionally.

Every time you open it, you'll get a single additional health stim that canb e used as you explore the game. Note that these upgrades do not icnrease the power of your health stims, just the number of stims you have at one time.

Please note: the following guide is both a work in progress, and contains spoilers for the game. As such, we'll be updating it with new information as we uncover it. Obviously, don't read it unless you're okay with spoiers for story, loctions, and unlocks.

All Coruscant Health Stim upgrades

Undercity Meats

From the meditation point, wall jump up the wall near red glowing lights. Once at the top, fight off a security droid, then proceed ahead to find a chest containing a stim canister!

Up the platform, behind the droid, in a chest.

All Koboh Health Stim upgrades

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

Buy the mysterious keycode from Doma’s shop for 10 Priorite Shards. Then, slice open the door in her shop, and you’ll find a chest. This chest will have the health stim upgrade inside!

Basalt Rift

Travel to the wreckage where the Mogu has killed some storm troopers, then wall run to the top. Once up there, walk right and then wrap around so that you are facing the direction of the meditation point. Overlooking the edge will be your health stim chest.

Beat the mogu, climb up, then walk around to the chest!

All Jedha Health Stim upgrades

Sheltered Hollow

Walk left from the meditation point and a health stim chest will be in your path.

Right along the path after you night with Merrin.

Crypt of Uhrma

Open up the sealed door in the crypt (see guide here) and jump across to the opposite platform. There you’ll find a health stim chest.